After a wonky first day of play at the 2020 Masters, there will be a ton of golf played in Round 2 on Friday as the event attempts to play catch-up following a 3-hour weather delay that paused play Thursday morning. Only 48 players finished Round 1, and the rest will restart at 7:30 a.m. ET to finish their first 18 holes of the tournament.
Following that, Round 2 is expected to begin at 9:35 a.m. The golfers finishing up Round 1 will play in the first wave in Round 2, which means they will play back-to-back rounds in the morning while those who got all of Round 1 in -- like Tiger Woods and Bryson DeChambeau -- will have to wait until later in the afternoon to get cranked up. That's just how the cookie crumbles. With sunset just before 5:30 p.m., it will likely be tough to decide on a 50-player cut before Saturday.
While official tee times have not yet been released -- this story will be updated as soon as they are available on Friday -- we do know the order in which golfers will tee off and where they will begin their second rounds. Check out our complete Masters viewer's guide for a detailed schedule and how to watch action all day.
All times Eastern
2020 Masters tee times, Friday pairings
Tee times to be released on Friday
Tee No. 1
Early groups
Justin Harding, Shugo Imahira, Nick Taylor
Chez Reavie, Sebastian Munoz, Ben An
Bubba Watson, Matthew Wolff, Tommy Fleetwood
Francesco Molinari, Billy Horschel, Cameron Smith
Bernhard Langer, J.T. Poston, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Fred Couples, Max Homa, Dylan Frittelli
Jose Maria Olazabal, Andrew Putnam, James Sugrue
Late groups
Sandy Lyle, Jimmy Walker, Yuxin Lin
Webb Simpson, Marc Leishman, Hideki Matsuyama
Kevin Kisner, Adam Hadwin, Scottie Scheffler
Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Louis Oosthuizen
Patrick Reed, Paul Casey, Tony Finau
Tiger Woods, Shane Lowry, Andy Ogletree
Jordan Spieth, Gary Woodland, Ian Poulter
Graeme McDowell, Si Woo Kim, Nate Lashley
Tee No. 10
Early groups
Sung Kang, Erik Van Rooyen
Danny Willett, Rickie Fowler, John Augenstein
Phil Mickelson, Abraham Ancer, Bernd Wiesberger
Adam Scott, Collin Morikawa, Tyrrell Hatton
Justin Thomas, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka
Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy
Zach Johnson, Justin Rose, Cameron Champ
Sungjae Im, Victor Perez, Brendon Todd
Late groups
Lucas Glover, Corey Conners, C.T. Pan
Brandt Snedeker, Charles Howell III, Jazz Janewattananond
Larry Mize, Andrew Landry, Lukas Michel
Matt Kuchar, Lee Westwood, Kevin Na
Xander Schauffele, Jason Kokrak, Henrik Stenson
Charl Schwartzel, Jason Day, Abel Gallegos
Vijay Singh, Lanto Griffin, Tyler Duncan
Mike Weir, Rafael Cabrera Bello, Matt Wallace