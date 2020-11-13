After a wonky first day of play at the 2020 Masters, there will be a ton of golf played in Round 2 on Friday as the event attempts to play catch-up following a 3-hour weather delay that paused play Thursday morning. Only 48 players finished Round 1, and the rest will restart at 7:30 a.m. ET to finish their first 18 holes of the tournament.

Following that, Round 2 is expected to begin at 9:35 a.m. The golfers finishing up Round 1 will play in the first wave in Round 2, which means they will play back-to-back rounds in the morning while those who got all of Round 1 in -- like Tiger Woods and Bryson DeChambeau -- will have to wait until later in the afternoon to get cranked up. That's just how the cookie crumbles. With sunset just before 5:30 p.m., it will likely be tough to decide on a 50-player cut before Saturday.

While official tee times have not yet been released -- this story will be updated as soon as they are available on Friday -- we do know the order in which golfers will tee off and where they will begin their second rounds. Check out our complete Masters viewer's guide for a detailed schedule and how to watch action all day.

All times Eastern

2020 Masters tee times, Friday pairings

Tee times to be released on Friday

Tee No. 1

Early groups

Justin Harding, Shugo Imahira, Nick Taylor

Chez Reavie, Sebastian Munoz, Ben An

Bubba Watson, Matthew Wolff, Tommy Fleetwood

Francesco Molinari, Billy Horschel, Cameron Smith

Bernhard Langer, J.T. Poston, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Fred Couples, Max Homa, Dylan Frittelli

Jose Maria Olazabal, Andrew Putnam, James Sugrue

Late groups

Sandy Lyle, Jimmy Walker, Yuxin Lin

Webb Simpson, Marc Leishman, Hideki Matsuyama

Kevin Kisner, Adam Hadwin, Scottie Scheffler

Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Louis Oosthuizen

Patrick Reed, Paul Casey, Tony Finau

Tiger Woods, Shane Lowry, Andy Ogletree

Jordan Spieth, Gary Woodland, Ian Poulter

Graeme McDowell, Si Woo Kim, Nate Lashley

Tee No. 10

Early groups

Sung Kang, Erik Van Rooyen

Danny Willett, Rickie Fowler, John Augenstein

Phil Mickelson, Abraham Ancer, Bernd Wiesberger

Adam Scott, Collin Morikawa, Tyrrell Hatton

Justin Thomas, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka

Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy

Zach Johnson, Justin Rose, Cameron Champ

Sungjae Im, Victor Perez, Brendon Todd

Late groups

Lucas Glover, Corey Conners, C.T. Pan

Brandt Snedeker, Charles Howell III, Jazz Janewattananond

Larry Mize, Andrew Landry, Lukas Michel

Matt Kuchar, Lee Westwood, Kevin Na

Xander Schauffele, Jason Kokrak, Henrik Stenson

Charl Schwartzel, Jason Day, Abel Gallegos

Vijay Singh, Lanto Griffin, Tyler Duncan

Mike Weir, Rafael Cabrera Bello, Matt Wallace