Moving Day is upon us at the 2020 Masters, and for the second consecutive day, there will be an overlap in rounds as Round 2 finished up Saturday morning following a three-hour rain delay on Thursday that messed up the scheduling. The cut line has already been drawn, and now everyone remaining in the field will play 18 holes with the hopes of finishing Round 3 on time.

We should be in for a thrilling Moving Day with a five-way tie atop the leaderboard between Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Cameron Smith, Jon Rahm and Abraham Ancer. Though Tiger Woods is four back entering the third round, he's playing solid golf and has the tools to get right back in the hunt after a few holes. Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka are a couple of the other big names hanging around in contention.

Below are the official Round 3 tee times and pairings. Check out our complete Masters viewer's guide for a detailed schedule and how to watch action all day.

All times Eastern

2020 Masters tee times, Saturday pairings

Tee No. 1

10:20 a.m. -- John Augenstein, Bernhard Langer, John Augenstein

10:31 a.m. -- Webb Simpson, Xander Schauffele, Jazz Janewattananond

10:42 a.m. -- Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler, Billy Horschel

10:53 a.m. -- Corey Conners, Scottie Scheffler, Paul Casey

11:04 a.m. -- Louis Oosthuizen, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka

11:15 a.m. -- Justin Rose, Sebastian Munoz, Dylan Frittelli

11:26 a.m. -- Patrick Reed, Danny Willett, Tommy Fleetwood

11:37 a.m. -- Sungjae Im, C.T. Pan, Hideki Matsuyama

11:48 a.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay

11:59 a.m. -- Justin Thomas, Abraham Ancer, Cameron Smith

Tee No. 10

10:20 a.m. -- Victor Perez, Charles Howell III, Kevin Na

10:31 a.m. -- Si Woo Kim, Shugo Imahira, Adam Scott

10:42 a.m. -- Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Cameron Champ, Marc Leishman

10:53 a.m. -- Brandt Snedeker, Lee Westwood, Matt Wallace

11:04 a.m. -- Chez Reavie, Bubba Watson, Bernd Wiesberger

11:15 a.m. -- Shane Lowry, Andy Ogletree, Ian Poulter

11:26 a.m. -- Mike Weir, Nick Taylor, Sung Kang

11:37 a.m. -- Collin Morikawa, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Zach Johnson

11:48 a.m. -- Jimmy Walker, Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau

11:59 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Charl Schwartzel, Rafa Cabrera Bello