The final round of the 2020 Masters will be spectacular, and the best way to enjoy it is to know when your favorite golfers -- and the event leaders -- will be taking their trip around the majestic Augusta National Golf Club. After three rounds of patron-free play, the intensity will be ratcheted up Sunday with a green jacket and more than $2 million on the line for the champion.

Dustin Johnson (-16) has a commanding 54-hole lead as he sits four shots clear of the field. Johnson is looking to make history by setting the lowest score to par for a Masters champion, but he will need to continue playing well in Round 4 in order to hold off potential charges from Sungjae Im, Abraham Ancer and Justin Thomas, among others.

Tiger Woods will be one of the first golfers off No. 1 at 8:12 a.m. ET. After starting the Masters a respectable 4 under, Woods has not been able to capitalize on that score and sits well off the lead entering Sunday's final round. Still, the defending champion will have all eyes on him as he looks to finish his final 18 holes and prepare to hand off the green jacket.

Below are the official Round 4 tee times and pairings. Check out our complete Masters viewer's guide for a detailed schedule and how to watch action all day.

Watch all the 2020 Masters on CBS starting at 10 a.m. ET on Sunday. You can also stream the tournament live online with Masters Live beginning at 8 a.m. as we follow the best golfers in the world around Augusta National with Featured Groups, check in at the famed Amen Corner and see leaders round the turn on holes 15 & 16. Watch live on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App.

All times Eastern

2020 Masters tee times, Sunday pairings

Tee No. 1

7:50 a.m. -- Matt Wallace, Adam Scott, Lee Westwood

8:01 a.m. -- Danny Willett, Billy Horschel, Marc Leishman

8:12 a.m. -- Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler, Shane Lowry

8:23 a.m. -- C. T. Pan, Webb Simpson, Xander Schauffele

8:34 a.m. -- Cameron Champ, Corey Conners, Paul Casey

8:45 a.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Cantlay, Kevin Na

8:56 a.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood

9:07 a.m. -- Sebastian Munoz, Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm

9:18 a.m. -- Cameron Smith, Dylan Frittelli, Justin Thomas

9:29 a.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Sungjae Im, Abraham Ancer

Tee No. 10

7:50 a.m. -- Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Rose, Nick Taylor

8:01 a.m. -- Bryson DeChambeau, Charl Schwartzel, Bernhard Langer

8:12 a.m. -- Si Woo Kim, Shugo Imahira, Bubba Watson

8:23 a.m. -- Andy Ogletree, Ian Poulter, Mike Weir

8:34 a.m. -- Collin Morikawa, Charles Howell III, Jazz Janewattananond

8:45 a.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Chez Reavie, Sung Kang

8:56 a.m. -- Tony Finau, John Augenstein, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

9:07 a.m. -- Victor Perez, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Zach Johnson

9:18 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson, Rafael Cabrera Bello

9:29 a.m. -- Jimmy Walker, Brandt Snedeker, Bernd Wiesberger