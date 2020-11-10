The way the 2020 Masters is organized will look a bit different this November than it normally does in April, but one thing remains the same. Augusta National still nailed this year's groups and spread interest throughout the day on Thursday for Round 1 and Friday for Round 2.

Due to the lack of daylight this year, groups will go off both No. 1 and No. 10 starting at 7 a.m. ET, and the last group of the day will tee off just after noon.

Nobody does pairings as well as Augusta National as they do a fantastic job of sprinkling stars and superstars into different (sometimes unique) groups and create a balanced viewer experience. Early on Thursday, most of the attention will be paid to either the group of Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and Louis Oosthuizen or the Tiger Woods, Shane Lowry, Andy Ogletree threesome. Woods, the reigning Masters champion, will play with the reigning Open champion (Lowry) and last year's U.S. Amateur winner (Ogletree).

The afternoon is hot as well with the most prominent group being Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay. All are among the 10 biggest favorites to win this year. My favorite group, though, is probably Adam Scott, Collin Morikawa and Tyrrell Hatton. That will be an absolute ball-striking fiesta, those three will put on a show with their iron play.

Here's a look at all 31 groups that will start play on Thursday at the 84th Masters.

All times Eastern

2020 Masters tee times, Thursday pairings

Tee No. 1

7:00 a.m. -- Lucas Glover, Corey Conners, C.T. Pan

7:11 a.m. -- Brandt Snedeker, Charles Howell III, Jazz Janewattananond

7:22 a.m. -- Larry Mize, Andrew Landry, Lukas Michel

7:33 a.m. -- Matt Kuchar, Lee Westwood, Kevin Na

7:44 a.m. -- Xander Schauffele, Jason Kokrak, Henrik Stenson

7:55 a.m. -- Charl Schwartzel, Jason Day, Abel Gallegos

8:06 a.m. -- Vijay Singh, Lanto Griffin, Tyler Duncan

8:17 a.m. -- Mike Weir, Rafael Cabrera Bello, Matt Wallace

11:05 a.m. -- Sung Kang, Erik Van Rooyen

11:16 a.m. -- Danny Willett, Rickie Fowler, John Augenstein

11:27 a.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Abraham Ancer, Bernd Wiesberger

11:38 a.m. -- Adam Scott, Collin Morikawa, Tyrrell Hatton

11:49 a.m. -- Justin Thomas, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka

12:00 p.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy

12:11 p.m. -- Zach Johnson, Justin Rose, Cameron Champ

12:22 p.m. -- Sungjae Im, Victor Perez, Brendon Todd

Tee No. 10

7:00 a.m. -- Sandy Lyle, Jimmy Walker, Yuxin Lin

7:11 a.m. -- Webb Simpson, Marc Leishman, Hideki Matsuyama

7:22 a.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Adam Hadwin, Scottie Scheffler

7:33 a.m. -- Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Louis Oosthuizen

7:44 a.m. -- Patrick Reed, Paul Casey, Tony Finau

7:55 a.m. -- Tiger Woods, Shane Lowry, Andy Ogletree

8:06 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Gary Woodland, Ian Poulter

8:17 a.m. -- Graeme McDowell, Si Woo Kim, Nate Lashley

11:05 a.m. -- Justin Harding, Shugo Imahira, Nick Taylor

11:16 a.m. -- Chez Reavie, Sebastian Munoz, Ben An

11:27 a.m. -- Bubba Watson, Matthew Wolff, Tommy Fleetwood

11:38 a.m. -- Francesco Molinari, Billy Horschel, Cameron Smith

11:49 a.m. -- Bernhard Langer, J.T. Poston, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12:00 p.m. -- Fred Couples, Max Homa, Dylan Frittelli

12:11 p.m. -- Jose Maria Olazabal, Andrew Putnam, James Sugrue

