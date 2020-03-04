2020 Masters to proceed as scheduled while Augusta National monitors coronavirus outbreak
Augusta National Golf Club will continue monitoring coronavirus and take requisite precautions
Augusta National Golf Club formally announced Wednesday that the 2020 Masters -- along with the Augusta National Women's Amateur and Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals -- will proceed as scheduled in the ensuing weeks following conversations with experts about the outbreak of coronavirus across the United States.
"The safety, health and well-being of everyone is our top priority at Augusta National Golf Club," wrote ANGC chairman Fred Ridley in a publicly released memorandum. "We are, therefore, mindful of the Novel Coronavirus COVID-19, which has been widely reported and continues to spread in areas where it has been detected. Augusta National is not only monitoring the situation closely, but also consulting with relevant experts, including the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Georgia Department of Public Health and local authorities.
"As a result of this collaboration, and based upon our knowledge of the situation at this time, we are proceeding as scheduled for the Augusta National Women's Amateur, the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals and the Masters Tournament. We will continue to review the available facts and information with the experts and authorities, establish precautions and take appropriate action to ensure the safety of all involved."
It is estimated that 40,000 patrons visit Augusta National each April for the signature major tournament on the PGA Tour schedule. As such, the AGNC requests that patrons "follow the preventative actions advised by the CDC to mitigate the spread of any virus" and "become knowledgeable of the most recent travel protocols and restrictions."
On-course action at the 2020 Masters will be held from April 9-12 with the Par-3 Contest set for April 8. The Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals are scheduled on April 5, the day after the conclusion of the Augusta National Women's Amateur, which runs on April 1-2 and April 4.
