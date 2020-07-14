Watch Now: Tiger Woods Returns For First Time Since Break ( 3:23 )

A stacked field will descend upon Muirfield Village Golf Club when the 2020 Memorial Tournament tees off Thursday in Dublin, Ohio. Collin Morikawa defeated Justin Thomas in a playoff last week at this venue, but the course will be changed for the Memorial Tournament 2020, which was founded by Jack Nicklaus in 1976. Thomas is at 11-1 behind Bryson DeChambeau (10-1) in the latest golf odds from William Hill. Morikawa is at 22-1, and he will be joined in the Memorial Tournament 2020 field by the likes of world No. 1 Rory McIlroy (14-1), defending champion Patrick Cantlay (16-1) and five-time winner Tiger Woods (28-1).

The oddsmakers are high on the hottest players, but should you prioritize them in your 2020 Memorial Tournament Fantasy golf rankings? DeChamabeau might be a safe pick, coming off a win in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in his last event and having finished in the top eight in his last four starts, but could a steady player like Webb Simpson (28-1) have more value for your Fantasy golf picks? Or would you be better off going with Fantasy golf sleepers like Gary Woodland (45-1)? Before finalizing any 2020 Memorial Tournament Fantasy golf picks, check out the latest Fantasy golf rankings from data scientist Rick Gehman.

With his expansive database of golf statistics, course data and betting odds, Gehman creates advanced models and back-tests them constantly. These models have produced 11 outright winners in the past year -- including 30-1 Webb Simpson at the 2020 RBC Heritage, 50-1 Chez Reavie at last year's Travelers and 40-1 Patrick Reed at the Northern Trust among nine PGA Tour winners -- plus a $10,000 DraftKings win at The Masters.

Two weeks ago at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Gehman put Bryson DeChambeau atop his Fantasy rankings. The result? DeChambeau fired a 23-under, winning the tournament by three strokes. Last week at the Workday Charity Open, also at Muirfield, Gehman was higher than most on Collin Morikawa, and the youngster won in a dramatic playoff over Justin Thomas. Gehman had pegged Thomas at No. 2.

At this year's WGC-Mexico Championship, four of Gehman's top six golfers finished tied for sixth or better. Anybody who has followed his golf picks has seen some huge returns.

Now, Gehman, co-host of "The First Cut" podcast on CBS Sports, has revealed his top 30 players for the Memorial Tournament 2020 over at SportsLine so you can crush your Fantasy golf picks.

Gehman is high on Woods, despite the fact the 15-time major champion has not played since the Genesis Open at Riviera in February. But the 44-year-old has won five times at the Memorial and is "well rested and ready to contend," Gehman told SportsLine. Woods looked strong when he teamed with Peyton Manning to top Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in a charity event in May and should be healthy after a long layoff.



The data scientist isn't nearly as excited about the prospects of Sungjae Im, who notched his first win at the Honda Classic and followed that up with a third-place finish at the Arnold Palmer in March. The 22-year-old has been inconsistent since the restart, and his putter has failed him badly. "The real issue is his flatstick, which dropped over five strokes to the field on the weekend at the Workday Charity Open," Gehman said.

Strikingly, Gehman loves a young international player who's getting overlooked amid all the big names in this field. This sleeper has "mind-boggling" tee-to-green numbers, per Gehman, and has arguably played better than anyone since the Tour's restart. Gehman is only sharing who it is, and his top 30 golfers in order, right here.

