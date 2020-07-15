Watch Now: Tiger Woods Returns For First Time Since Break ( 3:23 )

One of the most loaded fields of the year will tee off Thursday in the 2020 Memorial Tournament, with the top five players in the World Golf Ranking and FedEx Cup standings playing at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. Tiger Woods will make his first tournament appearance since February, while Bryson DeChambeau will try to continue his torrid run after taking last week off to recover from his win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. But which players should you target in your 2020 Memorial Tournament Fantasy golf rankings?

DeChambeau is the favorite at 10-1 in the latest golf odds at William Hill, followed closely by world No. 3 Justin Thomas at 11-1. Top-ranked Rory McIlroy (14-1), No. 4 Dustin Johnson (16-1) and 2019 champ Patrick Cantlay (16-1) also are among the favorites in the Memorial Tournament 2020 field. Should you take a look at Thomas, who has eight top-10s in his 12 Tour events this year, with your Fantasy golf picks? Will underrated players like Daniel Berger (40-1) and Tony Finau (60-1) be among the week's Fantasy golf sleepers? Before finalizing any 2020 Memorial Tournament Fantasy golf picks, check out the latest Fantasy golf rankings from data scientist Rick Gehman.

With his expansive database of golf statistics, course data and betting odds, Gehman creates advanced models and back-tests them constantly. These models have produced 11 outright winners in the past year -- including 30-1 Webb Simpson at the 2020 RBC Heritage, 50-1 Chez Reavie at last year's Travelers and 40-1 Patrick Reed at the Northern Trust among nine PGA Tour winners -- plus a $10,000 DraftKings win at The Masters.

Two weeks ago at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Gehman put Bryson DeChambeau atop his Fantasy rankings. The result? DeChambeau fired a 23-under, winning the tournament by three strokes. Last week at the Workday Charity Open, also at Muirfield, Gehman was higher than most on Collin Morikawa, and the youngster won in a dramatic playoff over Justin Thomas. Gehman had pegged Thomas at No. 2.

At this year's WGC-Mexico Championship, four of Gehman's top six golfers finished tied for sixth or better. Anybody who has followed his golf picks has seen some huge returns.

Now, Gehman, co-host of "The First Cut" podcast on CBS Sports, has revealed his top 30 players for the Memorial Tournament 2020 over at SportsLine so you can crush your Fantasy golf picks.

2020 Memorial Tournament Fantasy golf picks

Gehman is excited about the prospects of Woods in his return from a long layoff. The 44-year-old is going for his sixth win at the Memorial, and if he can pull it off, he would break a tie with Sam Snead for most PGA Tour victories all time with 83. The 15-time major champion has two top-10 finishes in three official events, including a victory at the Zozo Championship in Japan in October, and is "well rested and ready to contend," Gehman told SportsLine.

Gehman is largely fading Sunjae Im this week, ranking the 22-year-old just inside his top 20. The South Korean was surging in March with his first PGA Tour win at the Honda Classic and a third-place finish the following week, but he has struggled mightily since the restart. "Im has been completely pedestrian since the restart," Gehman told SportsLine. "He is gaining a total of 1.73 strokes on the field in five events."

How to set your 2020 Memorial Tournament Fantasy golf rankings

Strikingly, Gehman loves a young international player who's getting overlooked amid all the big names in this field. This sleeper has "mind-boggling" tee-to-green numbers, per Gehman, and has arguably played better than anyone since the Tour's restart. Gehman is only sharing who it is, and his top 30 golfers in order, right here.

Who wins the Memorial Tournament 2020? Who are the top golfers to target? And which overlooked player can help you win your league this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Rick Gehman's Fantasy golf rankings for the 2020 Memorial Tournament, all from the data scientist who's called 11 outright winners in the past year.