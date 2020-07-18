Watch Now: Notable Players Miss Cut At Memorial Tournament ( 3:57 )

Golf fans better be set for a major championship-like event this weekend as the 2020 Memorial Tournament concludes over two days at Muirfield Village in Ohio. With Tiger Woods barely making it inside the cut, Bryson DeChambeau ejecting beyond the knee number, and a strong leaderboard that includes Tony Finau, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth and Jason Day all inside the top 10, anything can happen over the weekend.

A week after hosting the first Workday Charity Open on the same course, Murifield Village bared its teeth a bit on Thursday and Friday with scoring plummeting. Finau and Ryan Palmer sit at T1 after 36 holes, one shot up on Rahm. There's 12 other golfers within five shots of the leaders, too.

Keep on reading for how you can watch all of the action this weekend. Check out where we stand after Round 2, Woods' rough Friday and DeChambeau going full "Tin Cup" with a 10 on the 15th hole. All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated.

How to watch the 2020 Memorial Tournament

Round 3 starts: 8:30 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 8:40 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 12:30-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 starts: 8:30 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 8:40 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3:30-7 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3:30-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 2-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Play along with this week's golf action and compete to win $1,000 each round with CBS Sports Golf Props. All you need to do is answer a few quick questions and you're in contention for the cash! Join any round for your chance to win. Terms apply.

2020 Memorial Tournament tee times for Saturday

7:30 a.m. -- Patrick Reed

7:40 a.m. -- Abraham Ancer, Xander Schauffele

7:50 a.m. -- Corey Conners, Stewart Cink

8:00 a.m. -- Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka

8:10 a.m. -- Brendon Todd, Billy Horschel

8:20 a.m. -- Joel Dahmen, Marc Leishman

8:30 a.m. -- C.T. Pan, Kevin Streelman

8:40 a.m. -- Cameron Smith, Charles Howell III

8:50 a.m. -- Bubba Watson, Collin Morikawa

9:00 a.m. -- Sung Kang, Keegan Bradley

9:10 a.m. -- Mark Hubbard, Carlos Ortiz

9:20 a.m. -- Denny McCarthy

9:30 a.m. -- Adam Hadwin, Phil Mickelson

9:40 a.m. -- Tyler Duncan, Zach Johnson

9:50 a.m. -- Si Woo Kim, Bud Cauley

10:00 a.m. -- William McGirt, Vijay Singh

10:10 a.m. -- Sebastian Munoz, Keith Mitchell

10:20 a.m. -- Scott Piercy, Matthew Wolff

10:30 a.m. -- Xinjun Zhang, Ryan Moore

10:40 a.m. -- Louis Oosthuizen, Sepp Straka

10:50 a.m. -- Jason Dufner, Sergio Garcia

11:00 a.m. -- Erik van Rooyen, Lanto Griffin

11:10 a.m. -- Scottie Scheffler, Carl Pettersson

11:20 a.m. -- Harris English

11:30 a.m. -- Brendan Steele, Matt Kuchar

11:40 a.m. -- Kevin Na, Scott Harrington

11:50 a.m. -- Bo Hoag, Patrick Rodgers

12:00 p.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Matt Wallace

12:10 p.m. -- Justin Thomas, Jimmy Walker

12:20 p.m. -- Dylan Frittelli

12:30 p.m. -- Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Matthew Fitzpatrick

12:40 p.m. -- Lucas Glover, Patrick Cantlay

12:50 p.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland

1:00 p.m. -- Danny Willett, Jim Furyk

1:10 p.m. -- Steve Stricker, Henrik Norlander

1:20 p.m. -- Jason Day, Mackenzie Hughes

1:30 p.m. -- Luke List, Chez Reavie

1:40 p.m. -- Jon Rahm, Gary Woodland

1:50 p.m. -- Ryan Palmer, Tony Finau

