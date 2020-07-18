Golf fans better be set for a major championship-like event this weekend as the 2020 Memorial Tournament concludes over two days at Muirfield Village in Ohio. With Tiger Woods barely making it inside the cut, Bryson DeChambeau ejecting beyond the knee number, and a strong leaderboard that includes Tony Finau, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth and Jason Day all inside the top 10, anything can happen over the weekend.
A week after hosting the first Workday Charity Open on the same course, Murifield Village bared its teeth a bit on Thursday and Friday with scoring plummeting. Finau and Ryan Palmer sit at T1 after 36 holes, one shot up on Rahm. There's 12 other golfers within five shots of the leaders, too.
Keep on reading for how you can watch all of the action this weekend. Check out where we stand after Round 2, Woods' rough Friday and DeChambeau going full "Tin Cup" with a 10 on the 15th hole. All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated.
How to watch the 2020 Memorial Tournament
Round 3 starts: 8:30 a.m.
Featured groups and holes: 8:40 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 12:30-3 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 4 starts: 8:30 a.m.
Featured groups and holes: 8:40 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 1-3:30 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3:30-7 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 3:30-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App
Radio: 2-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
2020 Memorial Tournament tee times for Saturday
7:30 a.m. -- Patrick Reed
7:40 a.m. -- Abraham Ancer, Xander Schauffele
7:50 a.m. -- Corey Conners, Stewart Cink
8:00 a.m. -- Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka
8:10 a.m. -- Brendon Todd, Billy Horschel
8:20 a.m. -- Joel Dahmen, Marc Leishman
8:30 a.m. -- C.T. Pan, Kevin Streelman
8:40 a.m. -- Cameron Smith, Charles Howell III
8:50 a.m. -- Bubba Watson, Collin Morikawa
9:00 a.m. -- Sung Kang, Keegan Bradley
9:10 a.m. -- Mark Hubbard, Carlos Ortiz
9:20 a.m. -- Denny McCarthy
9:30 a.m. -- Adam Hadwin, Phil Mickelson
9:40 a.m. -- Tyler Duncan, Zach Johnson
9:50 a.m. -- Si Woo Kim, Bud Cauley
10:00 a.m. -- William McGirt, Vijay Singh
10:10 a.m. -- Sebastian Munoz, Keith Mitchell
10:20 a.m. -- Scott Piercy, Matthew Wolff
10:30 a.m. -- Xinjun Zhang, Ryan Moore
10:40 a.m. -- Louis Oosthuizen, Sepp Straka
10:50 a.m. -- Jason Dufner, Sergio Garcia
11:00 a.m. -- Erik van Rooyen, Lanto Griffin
11:10 a.m. -- Scottie Scheffler, Carl Pettersson
11:20 a.m. -- Harris English
11:30 a.m. -- Brendan Steele, Matt Kuchar
11:40 a.m. -- Kevin Na, Scott Harrington
11:50 a.m. -- Bo Hoag, Patrick Rodgers
12:00 p.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Matt Wallace
12:10 p.m. -- Justin Thomas, Jimmy Walker
12:20 p.m. -- Dylan Frittelli
12:30 p.m. -- Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Matthew Fitzpatrick
12:40 p.m. -- Lucas Glover, Patrick Cantlay
12:50 p.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland
1:00 p.m. -- Danny Willett, Jim Furyk
1:10 p.m. -- Steve Stricker, Henrik Norlander
1:20 p.m. -- Jason Day, Mackenzie Hughes
1:30 p.m. -- Luke List, Chez Reavie
1:40 p.m. -- Jon Rahm, Gary Woodland
1:50 p.m. -- Ryan Palmer, Tony Finau