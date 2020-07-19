Jon Rahm leads the Memorial Tournament going into the final round at 12 under, and he doesn't have a lot of company at the top. He's four clear of Tony Finau and Ryan Palmer, and only six golfers are within seven of Rahm's lead.
Muirfield Village is playing like a major championship venue, which is phenomenal, and it should play that way again on Sunday in Round 4 as scores rise over par on a firm, baked-out golf course that rewards great shots and punishes bad ones. If Rahm wins, he'll go to No. 1 in the world, but you know it won't be that easy coming home for him as he takes aim for the biggest event since the PGA Tour restarted just over a month ago.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated.
How to watch the 2020 Memorial Tournament
Round 4 starts: 8:30 a.m.
Featured groups and holes: 8:40 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 1-3:30 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3:30-7 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 3:30-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App
Radio: 2-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Play along with this week's golf action and compete to win $1,000 each round with CBS Sports Golf Props. All you need to do is answer a few quick questions and you're in contention for the cash! Join any round for your chance to win. Terms apply.
2020 Memorial Tournament tee times for Sunday
8:25 a.m. -- Joel Dahmen, Sepp Straka
8:35 a.m. -- Kevin Streelman, Sung Kang
8:45 a.m. -- Jimmy Walker, Carl Pettersson
8:55 a.m. -- Keegan Bradley, Vijay Singh
9:05 a.m. -- Denny McCarthy, Scott Piercy
9:15 a.m. -- Cameron Smith, Mark Hubbard
9:25 a.m. -- Lanto Griffin, Bo Hoag
9:35 a.m. -- C.T. Pan, Zach Johnson
9:45 a.m. -- Ryan Moore, Stewart Cink
9:55 a.m. -- Jim Furyk, Brooks Koepka
10:05 a.m. -- Scott Harrington, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
10:15 a.m. -- Bud Cauley, Matt Kuchar
10:25 a.m. -- Collin Morikawa, Phil Mickelson
10:35 a.m. -- Corey Conners, Charles Howell III
10:45 a.m. -- Abraham Ancer, Xander Schauffele
10:55 a.m. -- Jason Dufner, Erik van Rooyen
11:05 a.m. -- Louis Oosthuizen, Sergio Garcia
11:15 a.m. -- William McGirt, Keith Mitchell
11:25 a.m. -- Tiger Woods, Marc Leishman
11:35 a.m. -- Steve Stricker, Luke List
11:45 a.m. -- Harris English
11:55 a.m. -- Sebastian Munoz, Viktor Hovland
12:05 p.m. -- Billy Horschel, Tyler Duncan
12:15 p.m. -- Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed
12:25 p.m. -- Adam Hadwin, Si Woo Kim
12:35 p.m. -- Bubba Watson, Carlos Ortiz
12:45 p.m. -- Matthew Fitzpatrick, Lucas Glover
12:55 p.m. -- Dylan Frittelli
1:05 p.m. -- Matthew Wolff, Xinjun Zhang
1:15 p.m. -- Gary Woodland, Brendon Todd
1:25 p.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth
1:35 p.m. -- Brendan Steele, Kevin Na
1:45 p.m. -- Scottie Scheffler, Mackenzie Hughes
1:55 p.m. -- Patrick Rodgers, Patrick Cantlay
2:05 p.m. -- Chez Reavie, Matt Wallace
2:15 p.m. -- Henrik Norlander, Jason Day
2:25 p.m. -- Tony Finau, Danny Willett
2:35 p.m. -- Jon Rahm, Ryan Palmer