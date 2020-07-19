Watch Now: Memorial Tournament Round 3 Recap: What To Watch For In Final Round ( 1:29 )

Jon Rahm leads the Memorial Tournament going into the final round at 12 under, and he doesn't have a lot of company at the top. He's four clear of Tony Finau and Ryan Palmer, and only six golfers are within seven of Rahm's lead.

Muirfield Village is playing like a major championship venue, which is phenomenal, and it should play that way again on Sunday in Round 4 as scores rise over par on a firm, baked-out golf course that rewards great shots and punishes bad ones. If Rahm wins, he'll go to No. 1 in the world, but you know it won't be that easy coming home for him as he takes aim for the biggest event since the PGA Tour restarted just over a month ago.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated.

How to watch the 2020 Memorial Tournament

Round 4 starts: 8:30 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 8:40 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3:30-7 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3:30-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 2-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

2020 Memorial Tournament tee times for Sunday

8:25 a.m. -- Joel Dahmen, Sepp Straka

8:35 a.m. -- Kevin Streelman, Sung Kang

8:45 a.m. -- Jimmy Walker, Carl Pettersson

8:55 a.m. -- Keegan Bradley, Vijay Singh

9:05 a.m. -- Denny McCarthy, Scott Piercy

9:15 a.m. -- Cameron Smith, Mark Hubbard

9:25 a.m. -- Lanto Griffin, Bo Hoag

9:35 a.m. -- C.T. Pan, Zach Johnson

9:45 a.m. -- Ryan Moore, Stewart Cink

9:55 a.m. -- Jim Furyk, Brooks Koepka

10:05 a.m. -- Scott Harrington, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

10:15 a.m. -- Bud Cauley, Matt Kuchar

10:25 a.m. -- Collin Morikawa, Phil Mickelson

10:35 a.m. -- Corey Conners, Charles Howell III

10:45 a.m. -- Abraham Ancer, Xander Schauffele

10:55 a.m. -- Jason Dufner, Erik van Rooyen

11:05 a.m. -- Louis Oosthuizen, Sergio Garcia

11:15 a.m. -- William McGirt, Keith Mitchell

11:25 a.m. -- Tiger Woods, Marc Leishman

11:35 a.m. -- Steve Stricker, Luke List

11:45 a.m. -- Harris English

11:55 a.m. -- Sebastian Munoz, Viktor Hovland

12:05 p.m. -- Billy Horschel, Tyler Duncan

12:15 p.m. -- Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed

12:25 p.m. -- Adam Hadwin, Si Woo Kim

12:35 p.m. -- Bubba Watson, Carlos Ortiz

12:45 p.m. -- Matthew Fitzpatrick, Lucas Glover

12:55 p.m. -- Dylan Frittelli

1:05 p.m. -- Matthew Wolff, Xinjun Zhang

1:15 p.m. -- Gary Woodland, Brendon Todd

1:25 p.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth

1:35 p.m. -- Brendan Steele, Kevin Na

1:45 p.m. -- Scottie Scheffler, Mackenzie Hughes

1:55 p.m. -- Patrick Rodgers, Patrick Cantlay

2:05 p.m. -- Chez Reavie, Matt Wallace

2:15 p.m. -- Henrik Norlander, Jason Day

2:25 p.m. -- Tony Finau, Danny Willett

2:35 p.m. -- Jon Rahm, Ryan Palmer

