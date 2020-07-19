Watch Now: Memorial Tournament Round 3 Recap: What To Watch For In Final Round ( 1:29 )

Jon Rahm leads the 2020 Memorial Tournament entering Sunday's final round at 12 under, four shots up on the field, and he doesn't have a lot of company at the top. Rahm four clear of Tony Finau and Ryan Palmer, and only six golfers are within seven of Rahm's lead as he looks to pick up a huge win not only for his career but this season.

Muirfield Village is playing like a major championship venue, which is phenomenal, and it should look the same on Sunday in Round 4 as scores rise over par on a firm, baked-out golf course that rewards great shots and punishes bad ones.

If Rahm wins, he'll go to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Rankings, but you know it won't be that easy coming home for him as he takes aim for the biggest event since the PGA Tour restarted just over a month ago. Sunday's action has already started fast and furious, but keep on reading for how you can watch the event wrap up in the afternoon.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated.

How to watch the 2020 Memorial Tournament

Round 4 starts: 8:30 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 8:40 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3:30-7 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3:30-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 2-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

2020 Memorial Tournament tee times for Sunday

8:25 a.m. -- Joel Dahmen, Sepp Straka

8:35 a.m. -- Kevin Streelman, Sung Kang

8:45 a.m. -- Jimmy Walker, Carl Pettersson

8:55 a.m. -- Keegan Bradley, Vijay Singh

9:05 a.m. -- Denny McCarthy, Scott Piercy

9:15 a.m. -- Cameron Smith, Mark Hubbard

9:25 a.m. -- Lanto Griffin, Bo Hoag

9:35 a.m. -- C.T. Pan, Zach Johnson

9:45 a.m. -- Ryan Moore, Stewart Cink

9:55 a.m. -- Jim Furyk, Brooks Koepka

10:05 a.m. -- Scott Harrington, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

10:15 a.m. -- Bud Cauley, Matt Kuchar

10:25 a.m. -- Collin Morikawa, Phil Mickelson

10:35 a.m. -- Corey Conners, Charles Howell III

10:45 a.m. -- Abraham Ancer, Xander Schauffele

10:55 a.m. -- Jason Dufner, Erik van Rooyen

11:05 a.m. -- Louis Oosthuizen, Sergio Garcia

11:15 a.m. -- William McGirt, Keith Mitchell

11:25 a.m. -- Tiger Woods, Marc Leishman

11:35 a.m. -- Steve Stricker, Luke List

11:45 a.m. -- Harris English

11:55 a.m. -- Sebastian Munoz, Viktor Hovland

12:05 p.m. -- Billy Horschel, Tyler Duncan

12:15 p.m. -- Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed

12:25 p.m. -- Adam Hadwin, Si Woo Kim

12:35 p.m. -- Bubba Watson, Carlos Ortiz

12:45 p.m. -- Matthew Fitzpatrick, Lucas Glover

12:55 p.m. -- Dylan Frittelli

1:05 p.m. -- Matthew Wolff, Xinjun Zhang

1:15 p.m. -- Gary Woodland, Brendon Todd

1:25 p.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth

1:35 p.m. -- Brendan Steele, Kevin Na

1:45 p.m. -- Scottie Scheffler, Mackenzie Hughes

1:55 p.m. -- Patrick Rodgers, Patrick Cantlay

2:05 p.m. -- Chez Reavie, Matt Wallace

2:15 p.m. -- Henrik Norlander, Jason Day

2:25 p.m. -- Tony Finau, Danny Willett

2:35 p.m. -- Jon Rahm, Ryan Palmer

