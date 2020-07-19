Jon Rahm leads the 2020 Memorial Tournament entering Sunday's final round at 12 under, four shots up on the field, and he doesn't have a lot of company at the top. Rahm four clear of Tony Finau and Ryan Palmer, and only six golfers are within seven of Rahm's lead as he looks to pick up a huge win not only for his career but this season.
Muirfield Village is playing like a major championship venue, which is phenomenal, and it should look the same on Sunday in Round 4 as scores rise over par on a firm, baked-out golf course that rewards great shots and punishes bad ones.
If Rahm wins, he'll go to No. 1 in the Official World Golf Rankings, but you know it won't be that easy coming home for him as he takes aim for the biggest event since the PGA Tour restarted just over a month ago. Sunday's action has already started fast and furious, but keep on reading for how you can watch the event wrap up in the afternoon.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated.
How to watch the 2020 Memorial Tournament
Round 4 starts: 8:30 a.m.
Featured groups and holes: 8:40 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 1-3:30 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3:30-7 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 3:30-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App
Radio: 2-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
2020 Memorial Tournament tee times for Sunday
8:25 a.m. -- Joel Dahmen, Sepp Straka
8:35 a.m. -- Kevin Streelman, Sung Kang
8:45 a.m. -- Jimmy Walker, Carl Pettersson
8:55 a.m. -- Keegan Bradley, Vijay Singh
9:05 a.m. -- Denny McCarthy, Scott Piercy
9:15 a.m. -- Cameron Smith, Mark Hubbard
9:25 a.m. -- Lanto Griffin, Bo Hoag
9:35 a.m. -- C.T. Pan, Zach Johnson
9:45 a.m. -- Ryan Moore, Stewart Cink
9:55 a.m. -- Jim Furyk, Brooks Koepka
10:05 a.m. -- Scott Harrington, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
10:15 a.m. -- Bud Cauley, Matt Kuchar
10:25 a.m. -- Collin Morikawa, Phil Mickelson
10:35 a.m. -- Corey Conners, Charles Howell III
10:45 a.m. -- Abraham Ancer, Xander Schauffele
10:55 a.m. -- Jason Dufner, Erik van Rooyen
11:05 a.m. -- Louis Oosthuizen, Sergio Garcia
11:15 a.m. -- William McGirt, Keith Mitchell
11:25 a.m. -- Tiger Woods, Marc Leishman
11:35 a.m. -- Steve Stricker, Luke List
11:45 a.m. -- Harris English
11:55 a.m. -- Sebastian Munoz, Viktor Hovland
12:05 p.m. -- Billy Horschel, Tyler Duncan
12:15 p.m. -- Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed
12:25 p.m. -- Adam Hadwin, Si Woo Kim
12:35 p.m. -- Bubba Watson, Carlos Ortiz
12:45 p.m. -- Matthew Fitzpatrick, Lucas Glover
12:55 p.m. -- Dylan Frittelli
1:05 p.m. -- Matthew Wolff, Xinjun Zhang
1:15 p.m. -- Gary Woodland, Brendon Todd
1:25 p.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth
1:35 p.m. -- Brendan Steele, Kevin Na
1:45 p.m. -- Scottie Scheffler, Mackenzie Hughes
1:55 p.m. -- Patrick Rodgers, Patrick Cantlay
2:05 p.m. -- Chez Reavie, Matt Wallace
2:15 p.m. -- Henrik Norlander, Jason Day
2:25 p.m. -- Tony Finau, Danny Willett
2:35 p.m. -- Jon Rahm, Ryan Palmer