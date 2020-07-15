Watch Now: Tiger Woods Set To Make Season Debut ( 2:26 )

Get ready for a major championship-like event this week at the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village in Ohio. Between Tiger Woods' return, the Bryson DeChambeau narrative, Collin Morikawa trying to go back to back on this course and Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm all trying to make some noise, there is no shortage of storylines this week at Jack Nicklaus' place.

Obviously, Tiger is always going to engulf every other story, but the most intriguing one for me is actually Bryson. Is he going to try and rip moonshots all over Muirfield Village, a place where he won just two years ago? How will everyone else around him respond and react to that? He's the player everyone else is orbiting around right now.

Also, this course could get mega-firm this weekend, which would be an absolute delight. A dried-out Muirfield Village could create all kinds of shot-making decisions for the best players in the world, which I am extremely here for. Regardless of how firm or soft the course plays, we should be in for another gem this week in Ohio as we start heating up for the first major of the season -- the PGA Championship -- in just three weeks from right now.

Here's how you can watch all the action on Sunday. All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated.

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday



Round starts: 7 a.m.

Featured groups: 7:15 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2:30-6:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 2:30-6:30 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: Noon-6:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 -- Saturday

Round starts: 8:30 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 8:40 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 12:30-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 -- Sunday

Round starts: 8:30 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 8:40 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3:30-7 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3:30-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 2-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

