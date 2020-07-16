Watch Now: Tiger Woods Set To Make Season Debut ( 2:26 )

Get ready for a major championship-like event this week at the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village in Ohio. Between Tiger Woods' return, the Bryson DeChambeau narrative, Collin Morikawa trying to go back to back on this course and Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm all trying to make some noise, there is no shortage of storylines this week at Jack Nicklaus' place.

One of the prettiest courses on Tour, Muirfield Village could end up being the real star here this week after playing host to the first Workday Charity Open a week ago. Some of the pros are playing both events to try and get a feel for the course, but it almost always plays tough, especially at this time of year. Get ready for a wild one from Dublin, Ohio.

Here's how you can watch all the action on Sunday, including when Tiger Woods tees off at 1:17 p.m. All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated.

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday



Round starts: 7 a.m.

Featured groups: 7:15 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2:30-6:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 2:30-6:30 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: Noon-6:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 -- Saturday

Round starts: 8:30 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 8:40 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 12:30-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 -- Sunday

Round starts: 8:30 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 8:40 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3:30-7 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3:30-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 2-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

