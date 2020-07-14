Watch Now: Tiger Woods Returns To Action This Week ( 2:21 )

Muirfield Village Golf Club will host a PGA Tour event for the second straight week when the 2020 Memorial Tournament tees off Thursday, July 16. Last year, Patrick Cantlay cruised to victory after shooting a 64 in the final round. It was his second career victory on the PGA Tour and he's back in the 2020 Memorial Tournament field to defend his title this week in Ohio. Cantlay is going off at 14-1 in the latest 2020 Memorial Tournament odds from William Hill.

Meanwhile, Bryson DeChambeau, who has recorded seven straight top-10 finishes, opened as the favorite at 9-1, while Rory McIlroy, the No. 1 ranked player in the world, is listed at 12-1 in the latest PGA odds. Before locking in your 2020 Memorial Tournament picks or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, was all over long shot winner Collin Morikawa (33-1) last weekend at the Workday Charity Open. It identified him as a top contender from the start despite his long odds and McClure recommended an outright bet on him to win. It also called Bryson DeChambeau the outright winner at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and has nailed two of the last three majors entering the weekend.

The model predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Brooks Koepka and won by three strokes. Additionally, the model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, the advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend.

McClure also returned a whopping +788 during the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge, including nailing top-five bets on Xander Schauffele +650 and Collin Morikawa +900. Additionally, the model was extremely high on 30-1 long shot winner Webb Simpson at the RBC Heritage. The model had him in the top five from the start and McClure's best bets included Simpson winning outright. Those who followed that advice saw a whopping +3000 return. Anyone who has followed his golf picks has seen huge returns.

Now that the Memorial Tournament 2020 field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the full projected leaderboard.

The model's top 2020 Memorial Tournament predictions

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the Memorial Tournament 2020: Tiger Woods, a 15-time major champion, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 10 in his first tournament since the PGA Tour returned. Woods surged back into contention on the PGA Tour in 2019, winning the Masters and recording a ninth-place performance at the Memorial last year as well.



He's also been historically strong at this event with five all-time wins. But he hasn't won it since 2012 and faces an uphill climb after a five-month layoff. In his last event, the Genesis Open in February, he finished 68th and struggled over the weekend, firing a 76 on Saturday and a 77 on Sunday. The model has identified him as a poor value, making him one of the 2020 Memorial Tournament favorites to avoid this week.

Another surprise: Collin Morikawa, a massive 20-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Morikawa has proven he has what it takes to compete with the best players on the PGA Tour. In fact, the 23-year-old recorded his first victory of the season last week at the Workday Charity Open and has earned a total of five top-10 finishes this season. He's been extremely consistent as well, making the cut in 14 of his 15 official starts on the PGA Tour this season.

Morikawa's strength has been finding greens in regulation, which results in bankable birdie putts. In fact, he enters this week's event hitting over 70 percent of greens in regulation, which has helped him record 242 birdies in 58 rounds this season. He's one of the top value picks that should be all over your radar this week at the Memorial Tournament 2020.

How to make 2020 Memorial Tournament picks

Also, the model says five other golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title, including an astronomical long shot going off higher than 40-1. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big. You can only see them here.

So who wins the 2020 Memorial Tournament? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see the projected 2020 Memorial Tournament leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed six golf majors and was extremely high on last week's winner, and find out.

2020 Memorial Tournament odds (via William Hill)

Bryson DeChambeau 9-1

Justin Thomas 11-1

Rory McIlroy 12-1

Patrick Cantlay 14-1

Dustin Johnson 16-1

Collin Morikawa 20-1

Viktor Hovland 22-1

Jon Rahm 22-1

Webb Simpson 22-1

Brooks Koepka 25-1

Tiger Woods 25-1

Hideki Matsuyama 25-1

Xander Schauffele 28-1

Rickie Fowler 35-1

Justin Rose 40-1

Daniel Berger 40-1

Gary Woodland 40-1

Patrick Reed 50-1

Abraham Ancer 50-1

Tony Finau 60-1

Jason Day 60-1

Sung-Jae Im 66-1

Sergio Garcia 66-1

Joaquin Niemann 66-1

Jordan Spieth 66-1

Marc Leishman 66-1

Matt Kuchar 66-1

Billy Horschel 70-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 70-1

Kevin Streelman 70-1

Paul Casey 80-1

Doc Redman 80-1

Ian Poulter 80-1

Adam Hadwin 80-1

Kevin Kisner 90-1

Rory Sabbatini 100-1

J.T. Poston 100-1

Matthew Wolff 100-1

Harris English 100-1

Corey Conners 100-1

Byeong Hun An 100-1

Cameron Champ 100-1

Louis Oosthuizen 125-1

Shane Lowry 125-1

Lucas Glover 125-1

Harold Varner 125-1

Kevin Na 125-1

Bubba Watson 125-1

Phil Mickelson 125-1

Danny Willett 125-1

Joel Dahmen 125-1

Scottie Scheffler 125-1

Sepp Straka 125-1

Keegan Bradley 150-1

Matt Wallace 150-1

Brian Harman 150-1

Brandt Snedeker 150-1

Brendon Todd 150-1

Brendan Steele 150-1

Alex Noren 150-1

Max Homa 175-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 175-1

Matthias Schwab 175-1

Patrick Rodgers 175-1

Mackenzie Hughes 200-1

Emiliano Grillo 200-1

Jason Kokrak 200-1

Chez Reavie 200-1

Troy Merritt 200-1

Ryan Moore 200-1

Mark Hubbard 200-1

Bernd Wiesberger 200-1

Rafa Cabrera Bello 200-1

Zach Johnson 200-1

Branden Grace 200-1

Maverick McNealy 200-1

Lanto Griffin 200-1

Erik Van Rooyen 200-1

Cameron Smith 200-1

Ryan Palmer 200-1

Jason Dufner 225-1

Tom Hoge 250-1

Tyler Duncan 250-1

Hao-Tong Li 250-1

Brian Stuard 250-1

Dylan Frittelli 250-1

Henrik Norlander 250-1

Nick Taylor 250-1

Scott Piercy 250-1

Andrew Landry 250-1

Talor Gooch 250-1

Jim Furyk 250-1

Si-Woo Kim 250-1

Charles Howell 250-1

Matthew NeSmith 250-1

Bud Cauley 250-1

Sebastian Munoz 300-1

Adam Long 300-1

Graeme McDowell 300-1

Wyndham Clark 300-1

Charl Schwartzel 300-1

Carlos Ortiz 300-1

Harry Higgs 300-1

Vaughn Taylor 300-1

Danny Lee 300-1

Stewart Cink 350-1

Victor Perez 350-1

Sung-Hoon Kang 350-1

Andrew Putnam 350-1

Jimmy Walker 400-1

Jazz Janewattananond 400-1

Nate Lashley 400-1

C.T. Pan 400-1

William McGirt 500-1

Ernie Els 500-1

Steve Stricker 500-1

David Lingmerth 500-1

Bill Haas 500-1

Keith Mitchell 500-1

Scott Harrington 500-1

Denny McCarthy 500-1

Zac Blair 500-1

Kevin Tway 500-1

Jason Scrivener 500-1

Bo Hoag 750-1

Xinjun Zhang 750-1

K.J. Choi 750-1

Vijay Singh 1000-1

Andy Ogletree 1000-1

Peter Kuest 1000-1

Jim Herman 1000-1

Tom Lehman 1000-1

Carl Pettersson 1000-1