There have been major championship groups with less star power than the groups this week at the 2020 Memorial Tournament. To start, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods headline the entire thing, but that's just the beginning.

The most intriguing group is probably the trio of Bryson DeChambeau, Collin Morikawa and Patrick Cantlay. Styles make fights (and golf tournaments!), and that group is varied stylistically. Several of the non-featured groups are fascinating as well such as Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia and Tony Finau, as well as Andrew Landry, Cameron Champ and Jordan Spieth.

The entire event should be great theater, which is all we've gotten since the Tour returned over a month ago. For the first time, we get to see Big Cat in the mix as well which will only exacerbate the excitement.

Below are all the tee times and pairings for Friday afternoon in Ohio.

Memorial tee times, pairings in Round 1

All times Eastern | Featured groups italicized

Hole No. 1

7:00 a.m. -- Tom Hoge, Sepp Straka, Xinjun Zhang

7:11 a.m -- Luke List, Alex Noren, Matthew Fitzpatrick

7:22 a.m. -- Brendan Steele, Scottie Scheffler, Matt Wallace

7:33 a.m. -- Nate Lashley, Sung Kang, Kevin Kisner

7:44 a.m. -- Joaquin Niemann, Bubba Watson, Scott Piercy

7:55 a.m. -- Matthew Wolff, Stewart Cink, Abraham Ancer

8:06 a.m. -- Cameron Smith, Charles Howell III, Troy Merritt

8:17 a.m. -- Patrick Reed, Sebastian Munoz, Keith Mitchell

8:28 a.m. -- Jim Herman, Kevin Streelman, Vijay Singh

8:39 a.m. -- C.T. Pan, Vaughn Taylor

8:50 a.m. -- Bernd Wiesberger, Jason Scrivener, Haotong Li

12:00 p.m. -- Rafa Cabrera Bello, Harold Varner III, Doc Redman

12:11 p.m. -- Brian Stuard, Maverick McNealy, Scott Harrington

12:22 p.m. -- Emiliano Grillo, Joel Dahmen, Henrik Norlander

12:33 p.m. -- Paul Casey, Jimmy Walker, Ernie Els

12:44 p.m. -- Webb Simpson, Gary Woodland, Bill Horschel

12:55 p.m. -- Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia, Tony Finau

1:06 p.m. -- Shane Lowry, Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose

1:17 p.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka

1:28 p.m. -- Daniel Berger, Kevin Tway, Jason Dufner

1:39 p.m. -- Charl Schwartzel, Talor Gooch, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

1:50 p.m. -- Andy Ogletree, Peter Kuest

2:01 p.m. -- Dylan Frittelli, Graeme McDowell

Hole No. 10

7:00 a.m. -- Louis Oosthuizen, Byeong Hun An, Carlos Ortiz

7:11 a.m. -- K.J. Choi, Mark Hubbard, Wyndham Clark

7:22 a.m. -- Ryan Moore, Branden Grace, Zac Blair

7:33 a.m. -- Max Homa, Keegan Bradley, Danny Willett

7:44 a.m. -- Andrew Landry, Cameron Champ, Jordan Spieth

7:55 a.m. -- Viktor Hovland, Ian Poulter, Hideki Matsuyama

8:06 a.m. -- Collin Morikawa, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay

8:17 a.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele

8:28 a.m. -- J.T. Poston, Jason Day, William McGirt

8:39 a.m. -- David Lingmerth, Patrick Rodgers, Harry Higgs

8:50 a.m. -- Carl Pettersson, Bo Hoag, Matthias Schwab

12:00 p.m. -- Danny Lee, Rory Sabbatini, Matthew NeSmith

12:11 p.m. -- Mackenzie Hughes, Bud Cauley, Erik van Rooyen

12:22 p.m. -- Lucas Glover Jason Kokrak, Victor Perez

12:33 p.m. -- Sungjae Im, Marc Leishman, Si Woo Kim

12:44 p.m. -- Lanto Griffin, Kevin Na, Matt Kuchar

12:55 p.m. -- Tyler Duncan, Ryan Palmer, Steve Stricker

1:06 p.m. -- Brendon Todd, Rickie Fowler, Zach Johnson

1:17 p.m. -- Chez Reavie, Andrew Putnam, Jim Furyk

1:28 p.m. -- Nick Taylor, Corey Conners, Adam Long

1:39 p.m. -- Brian Harman, Adam Hadwin, Jazz Janewattananond

1:50 p.m. -- Harris English, Denny McCarthy