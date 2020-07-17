Watch Now: Early Memorial Takeaways: Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas ( 1:59 )

After 18 holes at Muirfield Village, Tony Finau sits atop the leaderboard. It was a bit of a wild Round 1 to start the Memorial Tournament as players were taking aim with massive drives, but many struggled to score after hitting into some thick rough. Finau will have plenty of challengers with Ryan Palmer at 5 under and Brandon Steele and Gary Woodland both at 4 under.

While Finau will be looking to extend his lead on Friday morning heading into the weekend, some of the stars, like Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods, are in position to pick up ground and catapult toward the top with solid showings of their own in Round 2. Plus, some big names, like Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler will need a herculean effort to even make the cut at Jack Nicklaus' course.

Below are all the tee times and pairings for Friday in Ohio.

Memorial tee times, pairings in Round 2

All times Eastern | Featured groups italicized

Hole No. 1

7:00 a.m. -- Danny Lee, Rory Sabbatini, Matthew NeSmith

7:11 a.m -- Mackenzie Hughes, Bud Cauley, Erik van Rooyen

7:22 a.m. -- Lucas Glover Jason Kokrak, Victor Perez

7:33 a.m. -- Sungjae Im, Marc Leishman, Si Woo Kim

7:44 a.m. -- Lanto Griffin, Kevin Na, Matt Kuchar

7:55 a.m. -- Tyler Duncan, Ryan Palmer, Steve Stricker

8:06 a.m. -- Brendon Todd, Rickie Fowler, Zach Johnson

8:17 a.m. -- Chez Reavie, Andrew Putnam, Jim Furyk

8:28 a.m. -- Nick Taylor, Corey Conners, Adam Long

8:39 a.m. -- Brian Harman, Adam Hadwin, Jazz Janewattananond

8:50 a.m. -- Harris English, Denny McCarthy

12:00 p.m. -- Louis Oosthuizen, Byeong Hun An, Carlos Ortiz

12:11 p.m. -- K.J. Choi, Mark Hubbard, Wyndham Clark

12:22 p.m. -- Ryan Moore, Branden Grace, Zac Blair

12:33 p.m. -- Max Homa, Keegan Bradley, Danny Willett

12:44 p.m. -- Andrew Landry, Cameron Champ, Jordan Spieth

12:55 p.m. -- Viktor Hovland, Ian Poulter, Hideki Matsuyama

1:06 p.m. -- Collin Morikawa, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay

1:17 p.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele

1:28 p.m. -- J.T. Poston, Jason Day, William McGirt

1:39 p.m. -- David Lingmerth, Patrick Rodgers, Harry Higgs

1:50 p.m. -- Carl Pettersson, Bo Hoag, Matthias Schwab

Hole No. 10

7:00 a.m. -- Rafa Cabrera Bello, Harold Varner III, Doc Redman

7:11 a.m. -- Brian Stuard, Maverick McNealy, Scott Harrington

7:22 a.m. -- Emiliano Grillo, Joel Dahmen, Henrik Norlander

7:33 a.m. -- Paul Casey, Jimmy Walker, Ernie Els

7:44 a.m. -- Webb Simpson, Gary Woodland, Bill Horschel

7:55 a.m. -- Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia, Tony Finau

8:06 a.m. -- Shane Lowry, Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose

8:17 a.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka

8:28 a.m. -- Daniel Berger, Kevin Tway, Jason Dufner

8:39 a.m. -- Charl Schwartzel, Talor Gooch, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

8:50 a.m. -- Andy Ogletree, Peter Kuest

9:01 a.m. -- Dylan Frittelli, Graeme McDowell

12:00 p.m. -- Tom Hoge, Sepp Straka, Xinjun Zhang

12:11 p.m. -- Luke List, Alex Noren, Matthew Fitzpatrick

12:22 p.m. -- Brendan Steele, Scottie Scheffler, Matt Wallace

12:33 p.m. -- Sung Kang, Kevin Kisner

12:44 p.m. -- Joaquin Niemann, Bubba Watson, Scott Piercy

12:55 p.m. -- Matthew Wolff, Stewart Cink, Abraham Ancer

1:06 p.m. -- Cameron Smith, Charles Howell III, Troy Merritt

1:17 p.m. -- Patrick Reed, Sebastian Munoz, Keith Mitchell

1:28 p.m. -- Jim Herman, Kevin Streelman, Vijay Singh

1:39 p.m. -- C.T. Pan, Vaughn Taylor

1:50 p.m. -- Bernd Wiesberger, Jason Scrivener, Haotong Li