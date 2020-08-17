The field is locked and loaded for the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs, which begin Thursday with The Northern Trust 2020 at TPC Boston. The field includes the tour's top 125 golfers, and that will be cut to 70 for the second leg of the three-week run to the title. The long layoff is a memory now, one major championship is in the books, and the players have had plenty of time to hone their games. Among the 2020 Northern Trust favorites are big hitter Bryson DeChambeau, world No. 1 Jon Rahm, recently top-ranked Justin Thomas and two-time FedEx Cup champion Rory McIlroy.

Other star players in the 2020 Northern Trust field include Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka. The big names come into TPC Boston with big expectations, but do those players offer the most value as you consider your 2020 Northern Trust Fantasy golf rankings? And which 2020 Fantasy golf sleepers should you target? Before finalizing any 2020 Northern Trust Fantasy golf picks, check out the latest Fantasy golf rankings from data scientist Rick Gehman.

With his expansive database of golf statistics, course data and betting odds, Gehman creates advanced models and back-tests them constantly. These models produced 11 outright winners in the past year, including 30-1 Webb Simpson at the 2020 RBC Heritage, 50-1 Chez Reavie at last year's Travelers and 40-1 Patrick Reed at the 2019 Northern Trust among nine PGA Tour winners, plus a $10,000 DraftKings win at The Masters.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic last month, Gehman put DeChambeau atop his Fantasy rankings. The result: DeChambeau fired a 23-under, winning by three strokes. Then at the Workday Charity Open, Gehman was higher than most on Collin Morikawa, and he won in a dramatic playoff over Thomas. Gehman had pegged Thomas at No. 2. Before the Memorial Tournament, Gehman told SportsLine readers that Rahm "could be on the brink of breaking out," and the Spaniard cruised to a three-shot win.

At this year's WGC-Mexico Championship, four of Gehman's top six golfers finished tied for sixth or better. Anybody who has followed his golf picks has seen huge returns.

Gehman loves what he has seen from Dustin Johnson in recent weeks after a roller-coaster restart. "Johnson has appeared to stabilize his game with a 12th at the WGC FedEx St. Jude and a runner-up at the PGA Championship in his last two starts," Gehman told SportsLine. The 36-year-old won the Travelers before hitting a few speed bumps, but he has shot eight consecutive rounds in the 60s. Johnson is 15th on tour in both strokes gained off the tee and driving efficiency.

On the other hand, Gehman wants no part of Brooks Koepka, placing him well outside his top 15 players. The four-time major champion was in contention at the PGA Championship, but has looked out of sorts. "He's been hemorrhaging strokes on the greens and lacks confidence in even the shortest putts," Gehman noted. The 30-year-old has missed the cut in three of his past six events, and his inconsistency makes him a player to fade this week.

This young star has proven he can succeed in challenging conditions, and he appears to have returned to form just in time to pull off a shocking victory.

