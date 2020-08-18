After an elongated regular season exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, the 2019-20 PGA Tour FedEx Cup Playoffs have arrived, and they have brought many interesting storylines along for the ride. All the big names will be in the Northern Trust field at TPC Boston this weekend as the three-week sprint for $60 million begins.

Let's take a closer look at this week's contest, with odds and prop bets provided via William Hill Sportsbook.

Event information

What: The Northern Trust

When: Aug. 20-23

Where: TPC Boston -- Norton, Massachusetts

Three things to know

1. Massive movement: Last year, Harold Varner III jumped from outside the top 100 (going home) to inside the top 30 (going to East Lake) with a T3 here. Adam Scott and Ryan Palmer made similar moves in 2018. We will undoubtedly get somebody making the same type of leap this year at TPC Boston, which will make for an interesting narrative going into Round 2.

2. Needs a showing: Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler and Tommy Fleetwood are among the golfers who need to jump 20 or more spots just to make it to next week's BMW Championship. It's weird to think about all five of them (two of them former FedEx Cup winners!) missing out on anything beyond the first round of the playoffs, but it's almost a certainty that not all of them will move on.

3. Tiger stretch: Are we really going to get three consecutive weeks of Tiger Woods after he's played just four times on the PGA Tour this calendar year? That seems improbable, yet it's feasible as he's just inside the top 50 in the FedEx Cup standings and playing good enough golf to make it into the top 30 and to the Tour Championship at East Lake. There could be a silver lining in not making it to East Lake, though, as the U.S. Open at tough Winged Foot will be two weeks after the Tour Championship and Woods will no doubt be preparing for the second major of 2020.

Grading the field

It's major championship-like and will be from here on out. Sometimes at events like these we get the EBT (Everybody But Tiger) field, but this week's has everybody including Tiger. This course should provide a pretty level playing field, too. TPC Boston is about as PGA Tour average as PGA Tour courses get and will provide an excellent leaderboard in a loaded week. Grade: A+

Best bets

1. Xander Schauffele top 20 (+110): Schauffele has finished in the top 20 in five of his six starts since the PGA Tour returned in early June. In a field of heavyweights, he's a nice top-20 bet because his name flies a little under the radar, even though he performs like a superstar.

2. Lucas Glover top 20 (+750): Following four straight top 20s, Glover has missed three straight cuts. Those MCs have mostly been because of an especially cold putter, though, and this is a good number to get Glover at in this field.

The Northern Trust picks

Justin Thomas Winner (12-1): Am I brave to pick the tournament favorite week after week after week? Of course not. Am I smart to pick him week after week after week given how often he wins? Yes, I am. Thomas is playing average for him, and he has a win and a playoff loss in his last four starts. He'll be jacked up for the playoffs and the $15 million first prize, too, as he tries to rack up a couple more wins and potentially even lock down another Player of the Year award over the next few weeks. Jason Day Top 10 (+250): Day is quietly playing some really great golf. Four straight top 10s, including one at the PGA Championship that will be forgotten about because of how the tournament ended (with a resounding blast from Collin Morikawa). Day wins when he gets on heaters like this, and he should tear up TPC Boston with how well he's hitting the ball right now. Si Woo Kim Sleeper (70-1): Si Woo Kim is on a three-week run of finishing better than he did in his previous tournament, which is not the easiest run to get on. He went from T46 to T41 to T13 to T3 at the Wyndham Championship last week. His putting has been average over the last few months, and he's still returning to the form that won him a Players Championship when he was 21. Love him at 70-1 this week.

