The 2020 FedEx Cup Playoffs are officially underway. After a wild way to finish the regular season with a condensed schedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the three-event playoffs get underway starting this week at TPC Boston in The Northern Trust.

The top 125 golfers in the world opened in New England this week looking to be part of the top 70 and advance to next week's BMW Championship. The winner this week will go a long way in determining who walks away with the $15 million prize at the end of the Tour Championship.

After 36 holes of action, Dustin Johnson is the solo leader at 15 under after shooting a career-low 60 in the second round. What's crazy is that Johnson didn't turn in the best individual performance on Friday. That accolade was earned by Scottie Scheffler who made history by firing off a 59 at TBC Boston. That was good enough to place Scheffler tied for second with Cameron Davis at 13 under.

Big-name stars will not see the weekend, but Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy were lucky enough to avoid that group. That's not to say two of the best golfers in the world played well on Saturday. In fact, it was just the opposite.

Here's how you can keep up with the first event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs live all week.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 3 -- Saturday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 2:45 p.m-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 -- Sunday

Round starts: 7:30 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 7:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 12:30-2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 2:30-6:30 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 2:15-6:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio