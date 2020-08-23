The 2020 FedEx Cup Playoffs are officially underway. After a wild way to finish the regular season with a condensed schedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the three-event playoffs get underway starting this week at TPC Boston in The Northern Trust.

The top 125 golfers in the world opened in New England this week looking to be part of the top 70 and advance to next week's BMW Championship. The winner this week will go a long way in determining who walks away with the $15 million prize at the end of the Tour Championship.

Heading into the final round of the weekend on Sunday in Boston, Dustin Johnson is holding onto the lead at 22 under. He sits five shots ahead of both Harris English and Scottie Scheffler -- who fired off a 59 in Round 2 -- who are tied on the leaderboard in second.

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods will play Sunday with Rory McIlroy once again after both struggled on the course during Round 3 on Saturday.

Here's how you can keep up with the final round of the FedEx Cup Playoffs live all week.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 4 -- Sunday



Round starts: 7:30 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 7:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 12:30-2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 2:30-6:30 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 2:15-6:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio