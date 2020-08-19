The top 125 golfers on the PGA Tour will tee it up this week at TPC Boston in Round 1 of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. The Northern Trust gets underway on Thursday and will go a long way in determining who ultimately wins the playoffs and walks away with that $15 million first prize.

This field is loaded, too, which means we get amazing featured groups to keep track of all week. TPC Boston has produced elite winners over the years. Adam Scott, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Webb Simpson, Bryson DeChambeau, Henrik Stenson and Rickie Fowler have all won tournaments on this course.

It's time to get locked in for the last 12 rounds of the 2019-20 season as we go from 125 to 70 and eventually to the top 30 players at East Lake here in a few weeks, all battling for a total of $60 million.

Here's how you can keep up with the first event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs live all week.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 7 a.m.

Featured groups: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 3-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: Noon-6:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 -- Saturday

Round starts: 8:30 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 -- Sunday

Round starts: 7:30 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 7:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 12:30-2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 2:30-6:30 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 2:30-6:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio