As should be the case this time of year, the third round of The Northern Trust will feature some massive pairings at TPC Boston on Saturday. Two players who combined to take 119 strokes on Friday (Dustin Johnson and Scottie Scheffler) will highlight the festivities late in the day, but we'll get early fireworks from some of the bigger names in the game.

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will be the third game out at 8:30 a.m. ET, and they'll be followed later in the day by Xander Schauffele-Patrick Reed (8:50 a.m.), Paul Casey-Hideki Matsuyama (9 a.m.), Daniel Berger-Bubba Watson (1 p.m.) and Si Woo Kim-Matthew Wolff (1:10 p.m.) leading into the main event.

The crazy part about this event is that, if Thursday and Friday are any indication, no lead is safe right now. With two players shooting 60 or below and nobody else going lower than 64 all week, we could see some wild swings over the final two days starting with Moving Day on Saturday.

Here's a look at all of the tee times for Round 3 of The Northern Trust. All times Eastern.

8:10 a.m. -- Justin Rose, Beau Hossler

8:20 a.m. -- Matt Jones, Cameron Tringale

8:30 a.m. -- Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy

8:40 a.m. -- Andrew Landry, Wyndham Clark

8:50 a.m. -- Xander Schauffele, Patrick Reed

9 a.m. -- Paul Casey, Hideki Matsuyama

9:10 a.m. -- Tyrrell Hatton, Troy Merritt

9:20 a.m. -- Maverick McNealy, J.T. Poston

9:30 a.m. -- Talor Gooch, Matt Kuchar

9:40 a.m. -- Zach Johnson, Chez Reavie

9:50 a.m. -- Tyler Duncan, Viktor Hovland

10 a.m. -- Patrick Rodgers, Mark Hubbard

10:10 a.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Keith Mitchell

10:20 a.m. -- Corey Conners, Cameron Smith

10:30 a.m. -- Denny McCarthy, Alex Noren

10:40 a.m. -- Brendon Todd, Robby Shelton

10:50 a.m. -- Jason Kokrak, Adam Schenk

11 a.m. -- Jon Rahm, Lanto Griffin

11:10 a.m. -- Sebastian Munoz, Kevin Na

11:20 a.m. -- Adam Scott, Richy Werenski

11:30 a.m. -- Charles Howell III, Mackenzie Hughes

11:40 a.m. -- K.H. Lee, Keegan Bradley

11:50 a.m. -- Adam Long, Scott Piercy

12 p.m. -- Brendan Steele, Justin Thomas

12:10 p.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood, Scott Harrington

12:20 p.m. -- Webb Simpson, Kevin Streelman

12:30 p.m. -- Ryan Palmer, Charley Hoffman

12:40 p.m. -- Harry Higgs, Ian Poulter

12:50 p.m. -- Brian Harman, Emiliano Grillo

1 p.m. -- Daniel Berger, Bubba Watson

1:10 p.m. -- Si Woo Kim, Matthew Wolff

1:20 p.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley

1:30 p.m. -- Harris English, Louis Oosthuizen

1:40 p.m. -- Cameron Davis, Danny Lee

1:50 p.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Scottie Scheffler