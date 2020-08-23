For the second consecutive day, two golfers with a combined 100 PGA Tour wins will be paired together at The Northern Trust. Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods were the third-to-last pairing out on Saturday, and they'll be the second-to-last pairing on Sunday after shooting a combined 5 over in Round 3.

That's (obviously) the premier pairing of the early starters, but there are other intriguing twosomes later in the day. Tommy Fleetwood and Ian Poulter start at 10:35 a.m. ET, Xander Schauffele and Paul Casey go at 11:25 a.m. and Jon Rahm and Hideki Matsuyama tee off at 12:45 p.m.

All of them are simply leading up to the main event of Dustin Johnson and Harris English, who will start their final round at 2:25 p.m. as Johnson -- who has a five-stroke lead on English and Scottie Scheffler -- will go for his 22nd PGA Tour win (and fifth FedEx Cup Playoffs victory).

Here's a look at all of the tee times for Round 4 of The Northern Trust. All times Eastern.

8:45 a.m. -- Matt Jones, Patrick Rodgers

8:55 a.m. -- Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy

9:05 a.m. -- Adam Scott, Scott Harrington

9:15 a.m. -- Matthew Wolff, Richy Werenski

9:25 a.m. -- Keith Mitchell, Kevin Na

9:35 a.m. -- Kevin Streelman, Troy Merritt

9:45 a.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Robby Shelton

9:55 a.m. -- Andrew Landry, Maverick McNealy

10:05 a.m. -- Adam Schenk, Adam Long

10:15 a.m. -- Patrick Reed, Tyler Duncan

10:25 a.m. -- Brian Harman, Emiliano Grillo

10:35 a.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood, Ian Poulter

10:45 a.m. -- Lanto Griffin, Justin Thomas

10:55 a.m. -- Brendon Todd, Jason Kokrak

11:05 a.m. -- Corey Conners, Denny McCarthy

11:15 a.m. -- Viktor Hovland, Mark Hubbard

11:25 a.m. -- Xander Schauffele, Paul Casey

11:35 a.m. -- Cameron Tringale, Wyndham Clark

11:45 a.m. -- Scott Piercy, Justin Rose

11:55 a.m. -- Chez Reavie, Sebastian Munoz

12:05 p.m. -- Beau Hossler, Zach Johnson

12:15 p.m. -- Keegan Bradley, Brendan Steele

12:25 p.m. -- Charles Howell III, K.H. Lee

12:35 p.m. -- J.T. Poston, Matt Kuchar

12:45 p.m. -- Jon Rahm, Hideki Matsiuama

12:55 p.m. -- Talor Gooch, Cameron Smith

1:05 p.m. -- Ryan Palmer, Si Woo Kim

1:15 p.m. -- Mackenzie Hughes, Webb Simpson

1:25 p.m. -- Russell Henley, Cameron Davis

1:35 p.m. -- Charley Hoffman, Kevin Kisner

1:45 p.m. -- Tyrrell Hatton, Alex Noren

1:55 p.m. -- Danny Lee, Bubba Watson

2:05 p.m. -- Harry Higgs, Daniel Berger

2:15 p.m. -- Scottie Scheffler, Louis Oosthuizen

2:25 p.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Harris English