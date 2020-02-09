2020 Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Live stream, round start time, watch online, TV channel, radio

I hope you're ready for some Pebble Beach beauty shots this week, because the footage will be as deep as the rounds are long at the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The PGA Tour returns to the west coast as a monstrous field will take on Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill and Monterrey Country Club over the first three days of the event in the most famous pro-am in the world.

The field is solid (although not elite), but the amateur field is tremendous. Aaron Rodgers, Wayne Gretzky, Larry Fitzgerald, both Manning brothers and Tony Romo are just a few of the headliners.

There are plenty of storylines, too, as Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth and Phil Mickelson all come into this week from different angles with different goals. Add it all up -- and throw in the story about how our own Jim Nantz scored his Pebble house -- and it should be another great weekend on the PGA Tour.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 4 -- Sunday

Round starts: 10:30 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 10:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio