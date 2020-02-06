2020 Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Live stream, watch online, round start time, TV channel, radio
Find out when and how to watch the 2020 Pebble Beach Pro-Am live this week
I hope you're ready for some Pebble Beach beauty shots this week, because the footage will be as deep as the rounds are long at the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
The PGA Tour returns to the west coast as a monstrous field will take on Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill and Monterrey Country Club over the first three days of the event in the most famous pro-am in the world.
The field is solid (although not elite), but the amateur field is tremendous. Aaron Rodgers, Wayne Gretzky, Larry Fitzgerald, both Manning brothers and Tony Romo are just a few of the headliners.
There are plenty of storylines, too, as Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth and Phil Mickelson all come into this week from different angles with different goals. Add it all up -- and throw in the story about how our own Jim Nantz scored his Pebble house -- and it should be another great weekend on the PGA Tour.
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday
Round starts: 11 a.m.
Featured groups and holes: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 3-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 3 -- Saturday
Round starts: 11 a.m.
Featured groups and holes: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App
Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 4 -- Sunday
Round starts: 10:30 a.m.
Featured groups and holes: 10:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App
Radio: 1-6:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
