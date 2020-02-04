2020 Pebble Beach Pro-Am picks, predictions, odds: Ranking the field in California

The 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is annually one of the prettiest destinations on the entire PGA Tour, and this year's version includes a celebrity field to match the course's star power (see below). In addition, there's an actual golf tournament taking place, where Phil Mickelson will defend last year's title and Dustin Johnson will seek to build on his terrific showing last week in the Middle East. Oh, and the trials and tribulations of Jordan Spieth will continue at a place where he's had loads of success. All that and (much) more this week take place off the Pacific coast on three tremendous golf courses.

Let's take a look at this week's contest.

Event information

What: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am | When: Feb. 6-9

Where: Pebble Beach, Monterey Peninsula Country Club, Spyglass Hill -- Pebble Beach, Calif.

Ranking the field (odds)

Patrick Cantlay (12-1): Last three PGA Tour starts are all top 20s (and two are top fives). Dustin Johnson (13/2): Two wins, two runner-up finishes in his Pebble career. Matthew Fitzpatrick (25-1): Arguably the hottest player -- four top 10s in his last five starts worldwide. Brandt Snedeker (25-1): Top 10 all time in strokes gained at Pebble. Paul Casey (20-1): Top 10 each of the last two seasons. No MCs since last year's Masters. Phil Mickelson (30-1): Finished in the top two in three of the last four years here. Graeme McDowell (40-1): Have to throw him in coming off a win last week. Won 2010 U.S. Open here. Viktor Hovland (30-1): MC last week but low am at U.S. Open last year and won the U.S. Amateur here. Matt Kuchar (25-1): Top 16 in five of seven starts worldwide (including a win). Branden Grace (30-1): Four straight top 20s (three on the European Tour).

Field strength -- C: It's not a good field, although one of the bigger draws (Jordan Spieth) didn't make my cut here. The celebrities are definitely just as notable as this group of players.

Three things to know

1. Big list of QBs: There might be more Hall-of-Fame QBs in the field than there are Hall-of-Fame golfers. The count is at least close with Eli Manning, Peyton Manning and Aaron Rodgers all teeing it up. Throw in Matt Ryan, Larry Fitzgerald, Steve Young and Tony Romo, and the end-of-day flag football games are going to be bonkers.

2. Wild winners: The last decade of champs at Pebble include (are you ready for this?) D.A. Points, Ted Potter Jr., Vaughn Taylor, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth and Phil Mickelson. The previous decade included Tiger Woods, Matt Gogel, Vijay Singh and Steve Lowery. I am prepared for pretty much anything at this point. Somehow (I'm not really sure how), Mickelson has reentered the conversation with a great showing at the Saudi International last week and the one-year anniversary of his last win (and his last top 10 before Saudi Arabia last week). It -- can't believe I'm saying this -- wouldn't be shocking to see him win again.

3. Spieth still searching: This is me sighing loudly. This is me dealing with so much consternation. This is me wondering when Spieth will find it again. He's coming off a missed cut at the Phoenix Open last week, but his history at Pebble is strong. Six straight top 25s (including a win) before falling to T45 last season. The good news right now is that he's hitting it much better (70th from tee to green). The bad news is the sample size is small, and I'm not sure anybody trusts it yet.

Past winners

2019: Phil Mickelson

2018: Ted Potter Jr.

2017: Jordan Spieth

2016: Vaughn Taylor

2015: Brandt Snedeker

Pebble Beach Pro-Am picks

Winner: Patrick Cantlay (12-1) -- We always forget about him, don't we? Maybe the quietest top-eight player in OWGR history.

Top 10: Dustin Johnson (-135) -- I'm being too heavily influenced by his near win at the Saudi International last week, but he also destroys worlds at Pebble.

Sleeper: Max Homa (50-1) -- Finished T10 here last year, and is coming off his first run of consecutive top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour after finishing T9 at the Farmers Insurance Open and T6 last week at the Phoenix Open.