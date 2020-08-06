Bryson DeChambeau's physical transformation into one of the most imposing golfers on the PGA Tour did not happen overnight. Even if it seems like that's exactly what happened. DeChambeau's trainer, in a recent interview with ESPN, said that DeCheambeu, who has gained around 50 pounds over the last year, has been laying a foundation for his body to grow into for several years, culminating with a precipitous and noticeable change in recent months.

"Because we've had the foundation, you're seeing the end result of it happened quick," said Greg Roskopf, the trainer who has overseen his progression. "But the two years of preparation to get him to the point where he could make those changes is really why he's been able to make those changes as fast as he's been able to make it."

Steroid usage hasn't been alleged against DeChambeau -- though Brooks Koepka has jokingly jabbed him about it -- but his rapid maturation has raised questions about how his body filled out so quickly.

How does a professional golfer gain 50 pounds in a year?

It's unheard of under almost any circumstances.

"But under normal circumstances, you'd say the only way somebody could make those changes is by taking steroids," his trainer told ESPN. "And I can guarantee you, that's not been part of his process and not even a thought in his head. It's just been part of the evolution of him being involved in this program and being able to tolerate the forces that his body's been able to tolerate. And those changes in strength have been amazing, but it's all natural from this end of it."

DeChambeau, 26, is up to 240 pounds now and he leads the PGA Tour in driving distance at 324.4 yards. That's a sharp increase from his 302.5 yards-per-drive average in 2019 and 305.7 yards-per-drive average in 2018.

It's a result of hard work and planning that DeCheambeu -- who gained 20 of his 50 new pounds during the layoff period -- is morphing before our eyes into a physical force. He told GQ recently that he consumes three protein-packed meals per day on top of drinking (get this!) "six or seven" protein shakes, adding up to a grand total of as much as 5,000 daily calories when you factor in the eggs, bacon, sausage and other foods in the diet.

If his retirement plan goes as well as his training program has gone, he's in great shape.

"I mean, my goal is to live to 130 or 140," he told GQ, "I really think that's possible now with today's technology."

DeChambeau has not won a major championship during his young career but opened the 2020 PGA Championship with 13-1 odds -- only behind Brooks Koepka (10-1) and Justin Thomas (10-1) -- to win this week at TPC Harding Park.