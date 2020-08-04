Watch Now: Tiger Woods Gears Up For PGA Championship ( 2:03 )

The world's top 10 golfers and Tiger Woods highlight a stacked field at the 2020 PGA Championship, which tees off Thursday from TPC Harding Park in San Francisco. There won't be any fans at the year's first major as Brooks Koepka goes for his third straight PGA Championship win. It's been nearly 100 years since anyone three-peated at this fabled tournament. Koepka and world No. 1 Justin Thomas are the 10-1 co-favorites in the latest 2020 PGA Championship odds from William Hill, followed by Bryson DeChambeau (11-1), Rory McIlroy (14-1), Jon Rahm (14-1) and Dustin Johnson (20-1). But which favorite in the 2020 PGA Championship field should you target in your 2020 PGA Championship Fantasy golf rankings?

Thomas seized the world's top ranking thanks to his three-shot win at last week's WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. He has four top-10 finishes in six starts since the PGA Tour resumed. Fantasy golf sleepers like Jason Day, who's coming off three straight top-seven finishes, also could return huge value. Before finalizing any 2020 PGA Championship Fantasy golf picks, check out the latest Fantasy golf rankings from data scientist Rick Gehman.

With his expansive database of golf statistics, course data and betting odds, Gehman creates advanced models and back-tests them constantly. These models produced 11 outright winners in the past year, including 30-1 Webb Simpson at the 2020 RBC Heritage, 50-1 Chez Reavie at last year's Travelers and 40-1 Patrick Reed at the Northern Trust among nine PGA Tour winners, plus a $10,000 DraftKings win at The Masters.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic last month, Gehman put Bryson DeChambeau atop his Fantasy rankings. The result: DeChambeau fired a 23-under, winning by three strokes. Then at the Workday Charity Open, Gehman was higher than most on Collin Morikawa, and he won in a dramatic playoff over Justin Thomas. Gehman had pegged Thomas at No. 2. Before the Memorial Tournament, Gehman told SportsLine readers that Jon Rahm "could be on the brink of breaking out." Rahm cruised to a three-shot win.

At this year's WGC-Mexico Championship, four of Gehman's top six golfers finished tied for sixth or better. Anybody who has followed his golf picks has seen huge returns.

Now, Gehman, co-host of "The First Cut" podcast on CBS Sports, has revealed his top 30 players for the PGA Championship 2020 over at SportsLine so you can crush your Fantasy golf picks.

2020 PGA Championship Fantasy golf picks

Gehman is very high on DeChambeau, saying "he has the skill-set that will be so valuable at TPC Harding Park." The bomber has four top-eight finishes, including a victory at the Workday Charity Open, since the restart.

On the other hand, Gehman is fading two-time defending champ and co-favorite Brooks Koepka, noting he "lost over 2.5 strokes putting again last week, which is holding him back from the only thing he cares about, winning." Koepka continues to deal with a balky left knee but is coming off his best performance in a while, shooting 10-under and tying for second at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

How to set your 2020 PGA Championship Fantasy golf rankings

Strikingly, Gehman loves a long shot higher than 65-1 who thrives on the Tour's most difficult courses. This international player's recent performance has Gehman predicting he shows "elite form" this week. Gehman is only sharing who it is, and his top 30 golfers in order, right here.

Who wins the PGA Championship 2020? Who are the top golfers to target? And which overlooked player can help you win your league this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Rick Gehman's Fantasy golf rankings for the 2020 PGA Championship, all from the data scientist who's called 11 outright winners in the past year.