The 2020 PGA Championship continues play all day Friday at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco with the Wanamaker Trophy on the line for the 102nd time. Though there is not a crowd in attendance amid the coronavirus pandemic, 95 of the top 100 golfers in the world will take the course for their second set of 18 holes in what has largely been perfect golf weather. All are looking to pick up a major championship before the COVID-19-shortened season closes out.

There are 20 PGA of America amateurs attempting to make some waves this week going up against those aforementioned best golfers in the world. Whether they will be able to stand up to the likes of Jason Day, Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele and Tiger Woods remains to be seen as the cut line will come into focus Friday afternoon. Check out when your favorite golfers will begin Round 2 action with our full slate of PGA Championship tee times.

The lone major to be contested as part of the 2019-20 season allows the grandeur of the PGA Championship to stand out even more than it already does in a regular year. CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Friday with PGA Championship live coverage from the first tee shot to the final putt in Round 2. Be sure to follow along!

As far as watching PGA Championship golf on television and streaming online, we are here to provide you with that information, too. Keep on scrolling to see how you can view as much of the PGA Championship on Thursday.

All times Eastern

Round 2 -- Friday, August 7

Early live stream: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on ESPN+

Featured groups: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on ESPN+

TV coverage: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on ESPN

TV simulcast live stream: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Get in the action for the year's first major and compete to win $4,000 in guaranteed cash with CBS Sports Golf Props. All you need to do is answer a few quick questions and you're in contention! Join now for your chance to win. Terms apply.