We have reached Moving Day at the action-packed 2020 PGA Championship, and the exciting golf is fully expected to continue Saturday in Round 3. The Wanamaker Trophy is on the line for the 102nd time, though it's making its first appearance at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

While there may not be a crowd in attendance amid the coronavirus pandemic, the field that made it past the cut line is strong enough to make plenty of noise on this pristine course. Haotong Li loves Harding Park so much that he basically refused to leave on Friday after shooting a 65 and leading the field at 8 under through 36 holes. But there are plenty of golfers hot on his tail as we enter the most important day of the tournament thus far.

Check out when your favorite golfers will begin Round 3 action with our full slate of PGA Championship tee times.

The lone major to be contested as part of the 2019-20 season allows the grandeur of the PGA Championship to stand out even more than it already does in a regular year. CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Saturday with PGA Championship live coverage from the first tee shot to the final putt in Round 3. Be sure to follow along!

As far as watching PGA Championship golf on television and streaming online, we are here to provide you with that information, too. Keep on scrolling to see how you can view as much of the PGA Championship on Saturday.

All times Eastern

Round 3 -- Saturday, August 8

Early TV coverage: 1-4 p.m. on ESPN

Early TV simulcast live stream: 1-4 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

TV coverage: 4-10 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 4-10 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

