The action-packed 2020 PGA Championship has been filled with non-stop excitement through 54 holes, and with Moving Day now in the books, we have an absolutely stacked leaderboard entering Sunday's final round. The tremendous golf continues in San Francisco with the Wanamaker Trophy on the line for the 102nd time over the final 18 holes.

Though it's making its first appearance at TPC Harding Park, the course has more than stood up to the test, and the backdrop has been lovely over the course of three days. While there may not be a crowd in attendance amid the coronavirus pandemic, the field that made it past the cut line is strong enough to make plenty of noise on this pristine course.

Dustin Johnson rocketed up the leaderboard with a 65 to hold a one-shot lead entering Sunday's final round. But there are so many big names and young talents right behind him that he cannot go to bed comfortable on Saturday night. Brooks Koepka is two shots back looking to win his third straight PGA Championship, a first in nearly 100 years. Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Day, Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood are among the names three behind D.J.

In other words, anything can still happen Sunday.

The lone major to be contested as part of the 2019-20 season has allowed the grandeur of the PGA Championship to stand out even more than it already does in a regular year. CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Sunday with PGA Championship live coverage from the first tee shot to the final putt in Round 4. Be sure to follow along!

As far as watching PGA Championship golf on television and streaming online, we are here to provide you with that information, too. Keep on scrolling to see how you can view as much of the PGA Championship on Sunday.

All times Eastern

Round 4 -- Sunday, August 9

Early TV coverage: 12-3 p.m. on ESPN

Early TV simulcast live stream: 12-3 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

TV coverage: 3-9 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 3-9 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

