Golf looks a little different during the pandemic because most tournaments do not have fans quietly clapping in the background. While it has been a bummer for fans that they cannot enjoy live golf, it has allowed us to hear more of what those on the course are saying.

We've heard some drop expletives, some tell each other "screw you", but we've also seen some sweeter moments between golfers. Some moments have even been informative.

During the 2020 PGA Championship, Tiger Woods gave Rory McIlroy a lesson on the rivalry between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

McIlroy has Giants colors on his bag, which Woods did not appreciate, as a Dodgers fan.

Woods says, "Giants colors...couldn't do it," McIlroy admits he doesn't know enough about baseball to know what that means, so Woods gives him a little MLB lesson.

Check out the exchange here:

Because McIlroy doesn't know much about baseball, despite his bag meaning to be a tribute to the Giants, Woods put it in sports terms he would understand.

Tiger explains that it would be like a Manchester United fan putting Liverpool colors on his bag. As a Man United fan, this is a comparison Rory can get behind.

The PGA Championship is taking place at TPC Harding Park from August 6-9, and you can watch the second Major of the year on CBS.