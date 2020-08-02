Justin Thomas is back atop the golf world with the No. 1 ranking back in his grasp. When looking ahead to the 2020 PGA Championship this week at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, it makes sense for him to lead the odds board considering his scorching hot play not only this season but particularly since the PGA Tour returned from its hiatus.

Perhaps tweaked by Thomas' hot play is Bryson DeChambeau, who was attempting to make his own claim as "best golfer in the world." DeChambeau has seven top 10s in his last nine events played, including a win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic earlier this month. That he missed the cut at the Memorial Tournament a couple weeks later or finished T30 at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational ahead of the PGA Championship is of little matter.

And then there's Jon Rahm, who took over the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Rankings after winning the Memorial only to cede it back to Thomas on Sunday. He may not be on the same kind of run as DeChambeau, but his year has been solid for him with four top fives and two second-place finishes along with his victory a couple weeks ago.

As a result of Sunday's action, Thomas and DeChambeau are ahead of the field at 10-1 to win the only major championship of the 2019-20 season, according to William Hill Sportsbook. They're situated just barely ahead of Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy, while Tiger Woods saw his odds fall after a couple weeks off down to 11th of the 150+ competitors this week.

Here's a look at the updated odds for the 2020 PGA Championship at Harding Park from Aug. 6-9, via William Hill Sportsbook.

Justin Thomas: 10-1

Bryson DeChambeau: 10-1

Brooks Koepka: 11-1

Rory McIlroy: 11-1

Jon Rahm: 14-1

Patrick Cantlay: 18-1

Dustin Johnson: 20-1

Xander Schauffele: 22-1

Collin Morikawa: 22-1

Webb Simpson: 25-1

Tiger Woods: 28-1

Rickie Fowler: 35-1

Tony Finau: 35-1

Tyrrell Hatton: 40-1

Hideki Matsuyama: 40-1

Daniel Berger: 40-1

Gary Woodland: 40-1

Viktor Hovland: 40-1

Patrick Reed: 45-1

Justin Rose: 50-1

Jordan Spieth: 50-1

Tommy Fleetwood: 50-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick: 50-1

Adam Scott: 50-1

A great indication of how well DeChambeau is playing is the fact that his odds are shorter than Koepka's (even though Koepka has won the last two PGA Championships) and in line with Thomas' even though Thomas has probably been the best ball-striker in the world since golf restarted. Plus, Thomas already has a PGA Championship under his belt as his lone major. DeChambeau, meanwhile, has never finished in the top 10 in a major championship at all.

Ultimately, DeChambeau is not a very good bet here at 10-1, although there are others on the list that are. I'm looking at Xander Schauffele at 22-1, Webb Simpson at 25-1, Tyrrell Hatton at 40-1 and Adam Scott at 50-1 and Tyrrell Hatton.

DeChambeau's best finish at a PGA Championship came in 2017 when he finished T17 at Quail Hollow, the event that Thomas went on to win. Though there are (and should be) questions about whether his preposterous new-look game off the tee (he averaged 350 yards driving at the Rocket Mortgage Classic) actually works at a major championship (it didn't really at the Memorial on a fast and firm course), we should also give it some time to play out. His failure to make a top 10 at majors all came before the new length. Surely that will translate in some way to the four biggest events of the season, the only question is whether it will translate well enough to get him major win No. 1.