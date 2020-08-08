Major championship golf enters Moving Day with 36 holes complete at the 2020 PGA Championship, and already we have a clear standalone favorite with two-time defending PGA champion Brooks Koepka atop the odds board at 4-1 entering Saturday's Round 3. Koepka, who is seeking a three-peat this week after winning in 2018 and 2019, is eyeing a third-straight Wanamaker Trophy, something that has not been accomplished in nearly a century.

Tommy Fleetwood, who shot a tournament-best 6-under 64 on Friday, is one of three golfers at 9-1, while 36-hole leader Haotong Li is 14-1 despite being two shots up on the field. Koepka, Fleetwood and others are just two shots back of Li, who had so much fun Friday in San Francisco that he spent over four additional hours practicing after his fantastic round.

Here's a look at the updated odds through 36 holes for the 2020 PGA Championship at Harding Park, via William Hill Sportsbook.

Brooks Koepka: 4-1

Daniel Berger: 9-1

Jason Day: 9-1

Tommy Fleetwood: 9-1

Justin Rose: 11-1

Haotong Li: 14-1

Xander Schauffele: 14-1

Dustin Johnson: 14-1

Paul Casey: 25-1

Mike Lorenzo-Vera: 33-1

Bryson DeChambeau: 35-1

Brendon Todd: 35-1

As for who is going to win ... out of our pre-tournament expert picks, three of four winner predictions from our CBS Sports staff are still alive. Technically all four are playing the weekend, but Justin Thomas is not going to sniff a win at TPC Harding Park. Let's take a look at their pre-tournament predictions along with updated odds.

Chip Patterson -- Brooks Koepka (4-1): I love Koepka's confidence coming out of Memphis, where he backed up his decision off the tee on 18. "You're one back, you've got to take an aggressive line there. I'm not going to bail out in those bunkers," he said after the round. Koepka indicated that everything is moving in the "right direction" heading into this week at TPC Harding Park. His knee seems to be giving him less trouble, and at a course that will have penal rough like Bethpage Black, I think his strength to get up out of it will power a similar result and a three-peat for Koepka at the PGA Championship.

Kyle Boone -- Bryson DeChambeau (35-1): Make all the Beefy Bryson jokes you want, but his driving length and strokes gained off the tee both rank first on the PGA Tour this season. It's been a decided advantage for him all year and played a huge role in him cruising to a win last month at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. If he can avoid fire ants at TPC Harding Park, there's no reason to think he won't be able to use that edge on a short course and power his way into a career-best finish in the event.

Adam Silverstein -- Xander Schauffele (14-1): With five top-10 finishes (top-six, actually) in 11 career major appearances, at some point Schauffele is going to have to get it done ... right? One of the most underrated players on the PGA Tour, Schauffele has length on his driver and is generally clutch when getting into trouble ... over the first three rounds. The issue is that he is often unable to keep up over the final 18 holes. Just a couple hours away from his hometown of San Diego, Schauffele gets it done this week.