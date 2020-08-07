Major championship golf returned Thursday with the first round of the 2020 PGA Championship, and already we have shifting odds and a new standalone favorite. Two-time defending PGA champion Brooks Koepka -- who is seeking a three-peat this week after winning in 2018 and 2019 -- is now 9/2 to take home a third Wanamaker Trophy, and that's despite his standing one stroke off the lead through Round 1.

Meanwhile, Xander Schauffele is 15/2, co-leader Jason Day is 8-1, and Bryson DeChambeau is 11-1. World No. 1 Justin Thomas, who was the co-favorite before his 1-over opening round on Thursday, has lengthened his odds to 50-1 if you fancy yourself a longshot with a pedigree.

Here's a look at the updated odds through 18 holes for the 2020 PGA Championship at Harding Park, via William Hill Sportsbook.

Brooks Koepka: 9/2

Xander Schauffele: 15/2

Jason Day: 8-1

Bryson DeChambeau: 11-1

Brendon Todd: 22-1

Justin Rose: 25-1

Daniel Berger: 25-1

Jon Rahm: 25-1

Tiger Woods: 25-1

Rory McIlroy: 28-1

Gary Woodland: 33-1

Tony Finau: 33-1

Dustin Johnson: 33-1

Scottie Scheffler: 40-1

Adam Scott: 40-1

Patrick Reed: 40-1

Viktor Hovland: 40-1

Shane Lowry: 50-1

Justin Thomas: 50-1

Tommy Fleetwood: 50-1

Collin Morikawa: 50-1

As for who is going to win? Let's take a look at picks from our CBS Sports experts, who made their choices before the start of Round 1. (The odds on each pick have been updated based on the current standings.) If you are still interested in Thomas making a run, you probably won't do better than his new 50-1 odds despite the fact that he sits six strokes off the lead

Kyle Porter -- Justin Thomas (50-1): It's very frontrunner-y of me to take the No. 1 player in the world coming off the 13th win of his astounding career, but hear me out. Thomas is playing arguably the best golf of his life, and this field will probably be reduced to the eight or nine longest guys. Thomas is among them, and he is hitting the ball better than anyone since the PGA Tour restarted. Also, he missed last year's PGA Championship, which means he's finished first and T6 in his last two.

Chip Patterson -- Brooks Koepka (9/2): I love Koepka's confidence coming out of Memphis, where he backed up his decision off the tee on 18. "You're one back, you've got to take an aggressive line there. I'm not going to bail out in those bunkers," he said after the round. Koepka indicated that everything is moving in the "right direction" heading into this week at TPC Harding Park. His knee seems to be giving him less trouble, and at a course that will have penal rough like Bethpage Black, I think his strength to get up out of it will power a similar result and a three-peat for Koepka at the PGA Championship.

Kyle Boone -- Bryson DeChambeau (11-1): Make all the Beefy Bryson jokes you want, but his driving length and strokes gained off the tee both rank first on the PGA Tour this season. It's been a decided advantage for him all year and played a huge role in him cruising to a win last month at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. If he can avoid fire ants at TPC Harding Park, there's no reason to think he won't be able to use that edge on a short course and power his way into a career-best finish in the event.

Adam Silverstein -- Xander Schauffele (15/2): With five top-10 finishes (top-six, actually) in 11 career major appearances, at some point Schauffele is going to have to get it done ... right? One of the most underrated players on the PGA Tour, Schauffele has length on his driver and is generally clutch when getting into trouble ... over the first three rounds. The issue is that he is often unable to keep up over the final 18 holes. Just a couple hours away from his hometown of San Diego, Schauffele gets it done this week.