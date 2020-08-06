Watch Now: PGA Championship Preview: Brooks Koepka vs. Rory McIlroy ( 0:56 )

Justin Thomas is back as the No. 1 golfer in the world entering the first and only major of the 2019-20 season. So as we look ahead to the 2020 PGA Championship this week at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, it makes sense for him to lead the odds board entering Thursday's first round considering his scorching hot play not only this season but particularly since the PGA Tour returned from its hiatus amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Thomas is joined by Brooks Koepka, who has won the last two PGA Championships, at 10-1 to win the lone major of the 2019-20 season. Bryson DeChambeau, who was attempting to make his own claim as "best golfer in the world," was the favorite for weeks but now sits at 13-1. DeChambeau has seven top 10s in his last nine events played, including a win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic earlier this month. He hasn't been his best since winning in Detroit, but the rough and length at TPC Harding Park will play to his advantage.

And then there's Jon Rahm, who took over the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Rankings after winning the Memorial only to cede it back to Thomas on Sunday. He may not be on the same kind of run as his aforementioned competitors, but his year has been solid for him with four top fives and two second-place finishes along with his victory a couple weeks ago.

As a result of betting throughout the week, Thomas and Koepka are ahead of the field, according to William Hill Sportsbook. They're situated just barely in front of DeChambeau with Rahm and Rory McIlroy (14-1) following.

Tiger Woods now sits at ninth out of the 156 competitors this week after being down as low as 11th over the weekend. Meanwhile, Xander Schauffele has jumped up significantly over the last couple of days and is now at 16-1 entering the event.

Here's a look at the updated odds for the 2020 PGA Championship at Harding Park from Aug. 6-9, via William Hill Sportsbook.

Justin Thomas: 10-1

Brooks Koepka: 10-1

Bryson DeChambeau: 13-1

Rory McIlroy: 14-1

Jon Rahm: 14-1

Xander Schauffele: 16-1

Dustin Johnson: 22-1

Patrick Cantlay: 24-1



Tiger Woods: 28-1



Webb Simpson: 28-1

Collin Morikawa: 30-1

Jason Day: 35-1

Hideki Matsuyama: 40-1



Daniel Berger: 40-1

Viktor Hovland: 40-1



Rickie Fowler: 45-1



Gary Woodland: 45-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick: 45-1

Patrick Reed: 45-1



Tommy Fleetwood: 45-1

Tony Finau: 50-1

Tyrrell Hatton: 50-1



Jordan Spieth: 55-1



Adam Scott: 55-1



Justin Rose: 55-1

Abraham Ancer: 55-1

A great indication of how well DeChambeau is playing is the fact that his odds are just behind those of Koepka (even though Koepka has won the last two PGA Championships) and Thomas (even though Thomas has probably been the best ball-striker in the world since golf restarted). Plus, Thomas already has a PGA Championship under his belt as his lone major. DeChambeau, meanwhile, has never finished in the top 10 in a major championship at all.

Ultimately, DeChambeau is not a very good bet here at 13-1, although there are others on the list that are. I'm looking at Schauffele at 26-1, Webb Simpson at 28-1, Tyrrell Hatton at 50-1 and Adam Scott at 55-1.

DeChambeau's best finish at a PGA Championship came in 2017 when he finished T17 at Quail Hollow, the event that Thomas went on to win. Though there are (and should be) questions about whether his preposterous new-look game off the tee (he averaged 350 yards driving at the Rocket Mortgage Classic) actually works at a major championship (it didn't really at the Memorial on a fast and firm course), we should also give it some time to play out. His failure to make a top 10 at majors all came before the new length. Surely that will translate in some way to the four biggest events of the season; the only question is whether it will translate well enough to get him major win No. 1.

