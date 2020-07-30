Bryson DeChambeau is the best golfer in the world. How does that sound? Does it sound strange? Apropos? Wrong? It doesn't really matter how it sounds because right now, it's true. DeChambeau has seven top 10s in his last eight events played, including a win at the Rocket Mortgage classic earlier this month. That he missed the cut at the Memorial Tournament two weeks after that doesn't much matter to me after the torrid run he's been on.

And then there's Jon Rahm, who took over the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Rankings after winning the Memorial. He may not be on the same kind of run as DeChambeau (the win his only top 20 since the restart), but his year has been solid with four top fives and two second-place finishes.

As a result, DeChambeau has now moved into second in terms of biggest favorites at the next three major championships, according to William Hill Sportsbook. He's situated just behind Rory McIlroy at the PGA Championship, U.S. Open and Masters. Here's a look at the updated odds for the PGA Championship at Harding Park from Aug. 6-9.

Rory McIlroy: 8-1

Bryson DeChambeau: 10-1

Jon Rahm: 11-1

Justin Thomas: 12-1

Dustin Johnson: 12-1

Brooks Koepka: 14-1

Tiger Woods: 18-1

Patrick Cantlay: 18-1

Xander Schauffele: 22-1

Collin Morikawa: 22-1

Webb Simpson: 28-1

Jordan Spieth: 33-1

Hideki Matsuyama: 33-1

Justin Rose: 33-1

Tony Finau: 33-1

Tommy Fleetwood: 33-1

Adam Scott: 33-1

Rickie Fowler: 35-1

Patrick Reed: 35-1

Viktor Hovland: 40-1

Gary Woodland: 40-1

Daniel Berger: 40-1

A great indication of how well DeChambeau is playing is the fact that his odds are shorter than Koepka's (even though Koepka has won the last two PGA Championships) and Thomas' even though Thomas has probably been the best ball-striker in the world since golf restarted and Thomas already has a PGA under his belt. DeChambeau, meanwhile, has never finished in the top 10 in a major championship at all.

Ultimately, DeChambeau is not a very good bet here at 10-1, although there are others on the list that are. I'm looking at Xander Schauffele at 22-1, Webb Simpson at 28-1, Adam Scott at 33-1 and Tyrrell Hatton at 50-1.

DeChambeau's best finish at a PGA Championship came in 2017 when he finished T17 at Quail Hollow and Thomas went on to win. Though there are (and should be) questions about whether his preposterous new-look game off the tee (he averaged 350 yards driving at the Rocket Mortgage Classic) actually works at a major championship (it didn't really at the Memorial on a fast and firm course), we should also give it some time to play out. His failure to make a top 10 at majors all came before the new length. Surely that will translate in some way to the four biggest events of the season, the only question is whether it will translate well enough to get him major win No. 1.