Watch Now: Expectations For Tiger Woods Leading Up To PGA Championship ( 1:44 )

The 2020 PGA Championship will be the year's first major after the coronavirus pandemic upended the entire golf schedule. TPC Harding Park on the shores of Lake Merced in San Francisco will host the event after previously holding the 2009 President's Cup and 2005 WGC-American Express Championship. Tiger Woods won the latter tournament in a playoff against John Daly and now he'll return nearly 15 years later hoping to win his 16th major championship.

Woods is listed at 18-1 in the current 2020 PGA Championship odds from William Hill, but six of the top seven players in the world are all listed above Woods on the PGA odds board. Rory McIlroy (8-1), Jon Rahm (11-1), Justin Thomas (12-1), Dustin Johnson (12-1) and Brooks Koepka (14-1) have all held the No. 1 ranking in the golf and are among the favorites for the first major of 2020. Before locking in your 2020 PGA Championship picks or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see the latest golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been on fire since the return of the PGA Tour in June. In fact, it's up over $8,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament. At the 3M Open, McClure's best bets returned a whopping $1,100 as he nailed a top-five pick on Max Homa (+1200) and a top-20 pick on Talor Gooch (+400).

At the Memorial Tournament, McClure used the model to identify winner Jon Rahm (22-1) as one of his best bets from the start. It also had him as the projected winner heading into the weekend. The model was also all over long shot winner Collin Morikawa at the Workday Charity Open. It identified him as a top contender from the start despite his long odds and McClure recommended an outright bet on him to win at 33-1. The model also called Bryson DeChambeau taking the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

McClure returned a whopping +788 during the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge, including nailing top-five bets on Xander Schauffele at 13-2 and Collin Morikawa at 9-1. The model was also extremely high on 30-1 long shot winner Webb Simpson at the RBC Heritage. The model had him in the top five from the start and McClure's best bets included Simpson winning outright.

In all, the advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, including two of the last three. Anyone who has followed its golf picks has seen massive returns returns.

Now that the PGA Championship 2020 field is nearly finalized, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the early projected leaderboard.

The model's top 2020 PGA Championship predictions

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the PGA Championship 2020: Tiger Woods, who's seeking his record-breaking 83rd PGA Tour victory, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 10. Woods, a 15-time major champion, is one of golf's most decorated players and has finished on top of the PGA Championship leaderboard four times in his career. He's also had success at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, winning the WGC-American Express Invitational in 2005.

However, the 44-year-old hasn't won the PGA Championship since 2007 and faces an uphill climb after playing in just one tournament since February. In his last event, the Memorial Tournament in July, he finished 40th and struggled throughout the week, shooting a 76 twice at Muirfield Village. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded PGA Championship 2020 field.

Another surprise: Xander Schauffele, a 22-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The 26-year-old earned his PGA Tour card prior to the 2016-17 season and took the sport by storm with wins at the Greenbriar Classic and Tour Championship to earn Rookie of the Year honors.

He also won the 2018 WGC-HSBC Champions and 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions, ranking as high as sixth in the world. He's currently No. 11 in the Official World Golf Ranking and has been playing extremely well since the restart, finishing third at the Charles Schwab Challenge and 20th or better in his last three PGA Tour starts.

How to make 2020 PGA Championship picks

Also, the model says four other golfers with odds of 22-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title, including a monster long shot going off higher than 45-1. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big. You can only see them here.

So who wins the 2020 PGA Championship? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2020 PGA Championship leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed six golf majors and is up more than $8,000 since the restart.

2020 PGA Championship odds (via William Hill)

Rory McIlroy 8-1

Bryson DeChambeau 10-1

Jon Rahm 11-1

Justin Thomas 12-1

Dustin Johnson 12-1

Brooks Koepka 14-1

Tiger Woods 18-1

Patrick Cantlay 18-1

Collin Morikawa 22-1

Xander Schauffele 22-1

Webb Simpson 28-1

Justin Rose 33-1

Jordan Spieth 33-1

Tony Finau 33-1

Tommy Fleetwood 33-1

Hideki Matsuyama 33-1

Adam Scott 33-1

Rickie Fowler 35-1

Patrick Reed 35-1

Daniel Berger 40-1

Gary Woodland 40-1

Viktor Hovland 40-1

Tyrrell Hatton 50-1

Paul Casey 50-1

Jason Day 50-1

Sung-Jae Im 50-1

Sergio Garcia 66-1

Henrik Stenson 66-1

Louis Oosthuizen 66-1

Marc Leishman 66-1

Matt Kuchar 66-1

Abraham Ancer 66-1

Shane Lowry 80-1

Bubba Watson 80-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 80-1

Phil Mickelson 80-1

Francesco Molinari 100-1

Matthew Wolff 100-1

Cameron Smith 100-1

Ian Poulter 100-1

Danny Willett 100-1

Brendon Todd 100-1

Matt Wallace 100-1