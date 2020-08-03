Watch Now: Expectations For Tiger Woods Leading Up To PGA Championship ( 1:44 )

Golf's major season typically begins in April with the blooming azaleas and majestic vistas of the Masters. But this year, with the COVID-19 pandemic rewriting the sports schedule, the 2020 PGA Championship is the first major of the year. Starting on Thursday at a fan-free TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, the 2020 PGA Championship field will feature golf's top stars, including defending champion Brooks Koepka.

Koepka has struggled in recent weeks, but is still among the favorites in the latest 2020 PGA Championship odds from William Hill at 14-1. Rory McIlroy is the favorite at 8-1, with WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational winner Justin Thomas at 12-1 and recent world No. 1 Jon Rahm at 11-1.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been on fire since the return of the PGA Tour in June. In fact, it's up over $8,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament. At the 3M Open, McClure's best bets returned a whopping $1,100 as he nailed a top-five pick on Max Homa (+1200) and a top-20 pick on Talor Gooch (+400).

At the Memorial Tournament, McClure used the model to identify winner Jon Rahm (22-1) as one of his best bets from the start. It also had him as the projected winner heading into the weekend. The model was also all over long shot winner Collin Morikawa at the Workday Charity Open. It identified him as a top contender from the start despite his long odds and McClure recommended an outright bet on him to win at 33-1. The model also called Bryson DeChambeau taking the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

McClure returned a whopping +788 during the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge, including nailing top-five bets on Xander Schauffele at 13-2 and Collin Morikawa at 9-1. The model was also extremely high on 30-1 long shot winner Webb Simpson at the RBC Heritage. The model had him in the top five from the start and McClure's best bets included Simpson winning outright.

In all, the advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, including two of the last three. Anyone who has followed its golf picks has seen massive returns returns.

Now that the PGA Championship 2020 field is nearly finalized, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

The model's top 2020 PGA Championship predictions

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the PGA Championship 2020: Tiger Woods, who's seeking his record-breaking 83rd PGA Tour victory, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 10. Woods, a 15-time major champion, is one of golf's most decorated players and has finished on top of the PGA Championship leaderboard four times in his career. He's also had success at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, winning the WGC-American Express Invitational in 2005.

However, the 44-year-old hasn't won the PGA Championship since 2007 and faces an uphill climb after playing in just one tournament since February. In his last event, the Memorial Tournament in July, he finished 40th and struggled throughout the week, shooting a 76 twice at Muirfield Village. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded PGA Championship 2020 field.

Another surprise: Collin Morikawa, a 22-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Currently ranked 12th in the world, Morikawa is on a tear in the last 12 months.

A winner at the 2019 Barracuda Championship to earn a two-year exemption in just his third professional start, Morikawa doubled his win total by holding off Justin Thomas at the Workday Charity Open earlier this summer. Morikawa also lost in a playoff to Daniel Berger at the Charles Schwab Challenge in the PGA's first tournament following the coronavirus stoppage. At age 23, Morikawa is among the young guns on the PGA Tour itching to break through, and should be strongly considered for your 2020 PGA Championship bets, according to the model.

2020 PGA Championship picks

Also, the model says four other golfers with odds of 22-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title, including a monster long shot going off higher than 45-1.

2020 PGA Championship

2020 PGA Championship odds (via William Hill)

Rory McIlroy 8-1

Bryson DeChambeau 10-1

Jon Rahm 11-1

Justin Thomas 12-1

Dustin Johnson 12-1

Brooks Koepka 14-1

Tiger Woods 18-1

Patrick Cantlay 18-1

Collin Morikawa 22-1

Xander Schauffele 22-1

Webb Simpson 28-1

Justin Rose 33-1

Jordan Spieth 33-1

Tony Finau 33-1

Tommy Fleetwood 33-1

Hideki Matsuyama 33-1

Adam Scott 33-1

Rickie Fowler 35-1

Patrick Reed 35-1

Daniel Berger 40-1

Gary Woodland 40-1

Viktor Hovland 40-1

Tyrrell Hatton 50-1

Paul Casey 50-1

Jason Day 50-1

Sung-Jae Im 50-1

Sergio Garcia 66-1

Henrik Stenson 66-1

Louis Oosthuizen 66-1

Marc Leishman 66-1

Matt Kuchar 66-1

Abraham Ancer 66-1

Shane Lowry 80-1

Bubba Watson 80-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 80-1

Phil Mickelson 80-1

Francesco Molinari 100-1

Matthew Wolff 100-1

Cameron Smith 100-1

Ian Poulter 100-1

Danny Willett 100-1

Brendon Todd 100-1

Matt Wallace 100-1