Collin Morikawa is bringing home the Wanamaker Trophy -- ideally in tact -- and a whole lot more. The 23-year-old bested a tough field Sunday with a 6-under 64 to win the 2020 PGA Championship by 2 strokes at 13 under, and he takes home a $1.98 million prize.

A purse topping $11 million will be distributed to the top 79 finishers at this week's PGA Championship. The payout for this year's edition of the PGA Championship is identical to last year's, though it remains one of the biggest purses of the season to date.

Dustin Johnson and Paul Casey will each take home $968,000 as second-place finishers splitting the next two prize amounts. Johnson's birdie on the 18th hole, even knowing Morikawa had clinched the victory, turned out to be very valuable: He made $500,000 more in the two-way tie for second than he would have in a six-way tie for third.

San Francisco was an incredible backdrop for an exceedingly great event in the lone major of the 2019-20 season.

Let's take a look at how the prize money broke down for the 102nd PGA Championship. Golfers that tie for a place split an average of the combined winnings of their respective spots on the leaderboard.

$1,980,000 -- Collin Morikawa $1,188,000 -- Dustin Johnson/Paul Casey split ($968,000 each) $748,000 $528,000 -- Bryson DeChambeau/Tony Finau/Jason Day/Matthew Wolf/Scottie Scheffler split ($404,350 each) $450,500 $380,000 $343,650 $319,600 $295,600 -- Justin Rose $272,380 -- Xander Schauffele/Joel Dahmen/Cameron Champ split ($255,456.66 each) $251,590 $242,400 $214,800 -- Jon Rahm/Patrick Reed/Si Woo Kim/Daniel Berger split ($192,207.50 each) $199,050 $184,280 $170,700 $161,000 -- Brendon Todd/Haotong Li split ($156,500 each) $152,000 $143,000 -- Harris English/Kevin Kisner/Lanto Griffin split ($134,000 each) $134,000 $125,000 $116,000 -- Byeong Hun An/Alex Noren/Brendan Steele/Victor Perez/Adam Scott/Ian Poulter/Hideki Matsuyama split ($94,571.42 each) $107,000 $100,000 $93,000 $87,000 $82,000 $77,000 $74,000 -- Doc Redman/Harold Varner III/Tommy Fleetwood/Brooks Koepka split ($69,500 each) $71,000 $68,000 $65,000 $62,000 -- Viktor Hovland/Louis Oosthuizen/Rory McIlroy/Dylan Frittelli split ($57,500 each) $59,000 $56,000 $53,000 $50,000 -- Tiger Woods/Russell Henley/Bud Cauley/Nate Lashley/Justin Thomas/Webb Simpson split ($45,000 each) $48,000 $46,000 $44,000 $42,000 $40,000 $38,000 -- Ryan Palmer/Billy Horschel/Abraham Ancer/Cameron Smith/Keith Mitchell/Patrick Cantlay/Mike Lorenzo-Vera split ($31593.75 each) $36,000 $34,000 $32,000 $30,250 $28,500 $27,500 $26,500 $25,500 -- Erik van Rooyen/Adam Long/Joost Luiten/Luke List/Mark Hubbard/Kurt Kitayama/Brandt Snedeker split ($24,000 each) $25,000 $24,500 $24,000 $23,500 $23,000 $22,500 $22,200 -- Kevin Streelman/Tom Hoge/Gary Woodland/Brian Harman/Mackenzie Hughes/Denny McCarthy/Adam Hadwin/Charl Schwartzel split ($21,312.50 each) $21,900 $21,600 $21,400 $21,200 $21,000 $20,800 $20,600 $20,400 -- Robert MacIntyre/Rory Sabbatini/Sepp Straka/Emiliano Grillo/Shane Lowry split ($20,000 each) $20,200 $20,000 $19,800 $19,600

Jordan Spieth, Danny Lee, Bubba Watson, Phil Mickelson, Chez Reavie, J.T. Poston, Matt Wallace, Jim Herman, Sung Kang will all receive $19,600.