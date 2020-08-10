pga-harding-park-2020-getty.jpg
Getty Images

Collin Morikawa is bringing home the Wanamaker Trophy -- ideally in tact -- and a whole lot more. The 23-year-old bested a tough field Sunday with a 6-under 64 to win the 2020 PGA Championship by 2 strokes at 13 under, and he takes home a $1.98 million prize. 

A purse topping $11 million will be distributed to the top 79 finishers at this week's  PGA Championship. The payout for this year's edition of the PGA Championship is identical to last year's, though it remains one of the biggest purses of the season to date.

Dustin Johnson and Paul Casey will each take home $968,000 as second-place finishers splitting the next two prize amounts. Johnson's birdie on the 18th hole, even knowing Morikawa had clinched the victory, turned out to be very valuable: He made $500,000 more in the two-way tie for second than he would have in a six-way tie for third. 

San Francisco was an incredible backdrop for an exceedingly great event in the lone major of the 2019-20 season.

Let's take a look at how the prize money broke down for the 102nd PGA Championship. Golfers that tie for a place split an average of the combined winnings of their respective spots on the leaderboard.

  1. $1,980,000 -- Collin Morikawa
  2. $1,188,000 -- Dustin Johnson/Paul Casey split ($968,000 each)
  3. $748,000
  4. $528,000 -- Bryson DeChambeau/Tony Finau/Jason Day/Matthew Wolf/Scottie Scheffler split ($404,350 each)
  5. $450,500
  6. $380,000
  7. $343,650
  8. $319,600
  9. $295,600 -- Justin Rose
  10. $272,380 -- Xander Schauffele/Joel Dahmen/Cameron Champ split ($255,456.66 each)
  11. $251,590
  12. $242,400
  13. $214,800 -- Jon Rahm/Patrick Reed/Si Woo Kim/Daniel Berger split ($192,207.50 each)
  14. $199,050
  15. $184,280
  16. $170,700
  17. $161,000 -- Brendon Todd/Haotong Li split ($156,500 each)
  18. $152,000
  19. $143,000 -- Harris English/Kevin Kisner/Lanto Griffin split ($134,000 each)
  20. $134,000
  21. $125,000
  22. $116,000 -- Byeong Hun An/Alex Noren/Brendan Steele/Victor Perez/Adam Scott/Ian Poulter/Hideki Matsuyama split ($94,571.42 each)
  23. $107,000
  24. $100,000
  25. $93,000
  26. $87,000
  27. $82,000
  28. $77,000
  29. $74,000 -- Doc Redman/Harold Varner III/Tommy Fleetwood/Brooks Koepka split ($69,500 each)
  30. $71,000
  31. $68,000
  32. $65,000
  33. $62,000 -- Viktor Hovland/Louis Oosthuizen/Rory McIlroy/Dylan Frittelli split ($57,500 each)
  34. $59,000
  35. $56,000
  36. $53,000
  37. $50,000 -- Tiger Woods/Russell Henley/Bud Cauley/Nate Lashley/Justin Thomas/Webb Simpson split ($45,000 each)
  38. $48,000
  39. $46,000
  40. $44,000
  41. $42,000
  42. $40,000
  43. $38,000 -- Ryan Palmer/Billy Horschel/Abraham Ancer/Cameron Smith/Keith Mitchell/Patrick Cantlay/Mike Lorenzo-Vera split ($31593.75 each)
  44. $36,000
  45. $34,000
  46. $32,000
  47. $30,250
  48. $28,500
  49. $27,500
  50. $26,500
  51. $25,500 -- Erik van Rooyen/Adam Long/Joost Luiten/Luke List/Mark Hubbard/Kurt Kitayama/Brandt Snedeker split ($24,000 each)
  52. $25,000
  53. $24,500
  54. $24,000
  55. $23,500
  56. $23,000
  57. $22,500
  58. $22,200 -- Kevin Streelman/Tom Hoge/Gary Woodland/Brian Harman/Mackenzie Hughes/Denny McCarthy/Adam Hadwin/Charl Schwartzel split ($21,312.50 each)
  59. $21,900
  60. $21,600
  61. $21,400
  62. $21,200
  63. $21,000
  64. $20,800
  65. $20,600
  66. $20,400 -- Robert MacIntyre/Rory Sabbatini/Sepp Straka/Emiliano Grillo/Shane Lowry split ($20,000 each)
  67. $20,200
  68. $20,000
  69. $19,800
  70. $19,600

Jordan Spieth, Danny Lee, Bubba Watson, Phil Mickelson, Chez Reavie, J.T. Poston, Matt Wallace, Jim Herman, Sung Kang will all receive $19,600.