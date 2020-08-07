pga-harding-park-2020-getty.jpg
Getty Images

A whopping $11 million purse will be distributed to the top 70 finishers at this week's 2020 PGA Championship with a combined $3.16 million being parceled out to the champion and runner-up. The payout for this year's major the total payout of the last few PGA Championships and is one of the biggest purses of the season to date.

On the inside track to earn the $1.98 million winner's prize is Haotong Li after he took control of the leaderboard in Round 2 early on Friday. Brendon Todd, Jason Day, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau are all in the mix as well after strong starts at TPC Harding Park this week.

San Francisco has been an incredible backdrop for what has, to this point, been an exceedingly great event. The lone major of the 2019-20 season will wrap up on Sunday, and there will be plenty of golfers being paid for four days of work.

Let's take a look at how the prize money breaks down for the 102nd PGA Championship. Golfers that tie for a place will split an average of the combined winnings of their respective spots on the leaderboard.

  1. $1,980,000
  2. $1,188,000
  3. $748,000
  4. $528,000
  5. $450,500
  6. $380,000
  7. $343,650
  8. $319,600
  9. $295,600
  10. $272,380
  11. $251,590
  12. $242,400
  13. $214,800
  14. $199,050
  15. $184,280
  16. $170,700
  17. $161,000
  18. $152,000
  19. $143,000
  20. $134,000
  21. $125,000
  22. $116,000
  23. $107,000
  24. $100,000
  25. $93,000
  26. $87,000
  27. $82,000
  28. $77,000
  29. $74,000
  30. $71,000
  31. $68,000
  32. $65,000
  33. $62,000
  34. $59,000
  35. $56,000
  36. $53,000
  37. $50,000
  38. $48,000
  39. $46,000
  40. $44,000
  41. $42,000
  42. $40,000
  43. $38,000
  44. $36,000
  45. $34,000
  46. $32,000
  47. $30,250
  48. $28,500
  49. $27,500
  50. $26,500
  51. $25,500
  52. $25,000
  53. $24,500
  54. $24,000
  55. $23,500
  56. $23,000
  57. $22,500
  58. $22,200
  59. $21,900
  60. $21,600
  61. $21,400
  62. $21,200
  63. $21,000
  64. $20,800
  65. $20,600
  66. $20,400
  67. $20,200
  68. $20,000
  69. $19,800
  70. $19,600