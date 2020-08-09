A whopping $11 million purse will be distributed to the top 78 finishers at this week's 2020 PGA Championship with a combined $3.16 million being parceled out to the champion and runner-up. The payout for this year's major the total payout of the last few PGA Championships and is one of the biggest purses of the season to date.

On the inside track to earn the $1.98 million winner's prize is Dustin Johnson, who took control of the leaderboard in Round 3. Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Day and Justin Rose are among the big names looking to run Johnson down on Sunday. Follow live coverage of the 2020 PGA Championship and check out our complete Sunday viewing guide.

San Francisco has been an incredible backdrop for what has, to this point, been an exceedingly great event. The lone major of the 2019-20 season will wrap up on Sunday, and there will be plenty of golfers being paid for four days of work.

Let's take a look at how the prize money breaks down for the 102nd PGA Championship. Golfers that tie for a place will split an average of the combined winnings of their respective spots on the leaderboard.