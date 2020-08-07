Rickie Fowler had his second round rolling early on Friday at the 2020 PGA Championship as he tried to bounce back from a 3-over 73 in Round 1. Fowler went out in 32 and birdied his 10th hole of the day to get it all the way to 1 under. Then disaster struck on the par-4 6th hole, and he's likely going to miss the cut because of it.

Fowler hit his second shot long and left of the 6th green and chipped it to 9 feet for par. He narrowly missed that putt, which gave him a 6-inch putt for bogey. He also missed that putt by more or less whiffing the ball entirely. Here's what it looked like on Shotlink.

A 6-inch bogey putt that went ... 1 inch. He lost 1.5 strokes to the field with his putter on this hole alone.

The worst part for Fowler is that he shot 69 on Friday to finish with a 2-over 142 after 36 holes. It looks like the cut is going to be 1-over 141 and that he's going to miss it by a single stroke. Though he would have likely been way out of contention going into Saturday's third round, it's never fun -- nor profitable -- to miss the cut at a major championship, especially like this.

For Fowler, it's the latest in a string of disappointing finishes. Following a variety of swing tweaks, this will be Fowler's sixth missed cut in his last seven events spanning both prior to the PGA Tour's pause for the coronavirus pandemic as well as the return to the sport amid the pandemic starting in early June.

The good news for Fowler is that he struck the ball well on Friday and has been mostly trending in the right direction in that category over the last few weeks. The bad news -- and it's very bad news -- is that because of a missed 6-inch putt, he won't get some needed major championship reps or another opportunity for a strong weekend showing at one of golf's four biggest events.