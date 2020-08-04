Watch Now: PGA Championship Picks: Sleeper ( 3:05 )

It took four months of waiting, but the first (and only) major championship of 2019-20 season has finally arrived with the 102nd PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park teeing off on Thursday. The golf world has turned its attention to the San Francisco area for this rescheduled, back-to-August edition of the championship that is set to include 95 of the top 100 players in the Official World Golf Rankings along with 20 PGA of America professionals from across the country.

The headlines for the event are plentiful, even without considering the absence of fans or the change in date amid the coronavirus. Two-time winner Brooks Koepka is chasing history to become the first player to win three straight since Walter Hagen captured four straight in the 1920s. Jordan Spieth is chasing the career grand slam. And because of the shifts in the PGA Tour schedule, the PGA Championship is the penultimate event before the beginning of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Oh yeah, Tiger Woods is also looking to win his 16th major championship and 83rd PGA Tour event, which would break the tie for first with Sam Snead and make him the winningest player in tour history.

All of these storylines and more -- including Bryson DeChambeau's first major since bulking up, Jon Rahm looking to reclaim the No. 1 ranking in the world and newly-minuted No. 1 Justin Thomas adding a second Wanamaker Trophy to his rapidly expanding trophy case -- will converge when the action gets underway on Thursday.

Check out the tee times for Thursday's first round of action at TPC Harding Park below and keep it locked here to CBS Sports and CBS Sports HQ for up-to-the-minute coverage of the 2020 PGA Championship throughout the week. All times Eastern.

2020 PGA Championship tee times, Thursday pairings

Tee No. 1

10 a.m. -- Brian Harman, Jeff Hart, C.T. Pan

10:11 a.m. -- Andrew Landry, Rod Perry, Nate Lashley

10:22 a.m. -- Sung Kang, John O'Leary, Dylan Frittelli

10:33 a.m. -- Erik Van Rooyen, Russell Henley, Carlos Ortiz

10:44 a.m. -- Ryan Palmer, Kevin Kisner, Michael Thompson

10:55 a.m. -- Bud Cauley, Lucas Glover, Tyrrell Hatton

11:06 a.m. -- Alex Beach, Rich Beem, Shaun Micheel

11:17 a.m. -- Rafa Cabrera Bello, Ryo Ishikawa, Jason Kokrak

11:28 a.m. -- Bernd Wiesberger, Danny Lee, Vaughn Taylor

11:39 a.m. -- Keith Mitchell, Matthias Schwab, Brendan Steele

11:50 a.m. -- Joel Dahmen, Luke List, Victor Perez

12:01 p.m. -- Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Marty Jertson, Tom Lewis

12:12 p.m. -- David Muttitt, Mackenzie Hughes, Harris English

3:30 p.m. -- Tyler Duncan, J.R. Roth, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

3:41 p.m. -- Lanto Griffin, Rich Berberian Jr., Joost Luiten

3:52 p.m. -- Jim Herman, Rob Labritz, Shaun Norris

4:03 p.m. -- Adam Hadwin, Brandt Snedeker, Xinjun Zhang

4:14 p.m. -- Kevin Na, Patrick Reed, Robert MacIntyre

4:25 p.m. -- Matthew Wolff, Bubba Watson, Graeme McDowell

4:36 p.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland, Hideki Matsuyama

4:47 p.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau, Adam Scott

4:58 p.m. -- Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia

5:09 p.m. -- Paul Casey, Ian Poulter, Webb Simpson

5:20 p.m. -- Matt Wallace, Matt Kuchar, Marc Leishman

5:31 p.m. -- Sepp Straka, Ryan Vermeer, Si Woo Kim

5:42 p.m. -- Sebastian Munoz, Justin Bertsch, Benjamin Herbert

Tee No. 10

10:05 a.m. -- Scottie Scheffler, Danny Balin, Tom Hoge

10:16 a.m. -- Mike Auterson, Rory Sabbatini, Nick Taylor

10:27 a.m. -- Tony Finau, Danny Willett, Patrick Cantlay

10:38 a.m. -- Martin Kaymer, Jason Dufner, Jason Day

10:49 a.m. -- Daniel Berger, Xander Schauffele, Steve Stricker

11 a.m. -- Henrik Stenson, Collin Morikawa, Zach Johnson

11:11 a.m. -- Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland, Shane Lowry

11:22 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose

11:33 a.m. -- Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas

11:44 a.m. -- Louis Oosthuizen, Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick

11:55 a.m. -- Abraham Ancer, Charl Schwartzel, Joohyung Kim

12:06 p.m. -- Corey Conners, Zach J. Johnson, Chez Reavie

12:17 p.m. -- Scott Piercy, Alex Knoll, Andrew Putnam

3:25 p.m. -- Bob Sowards, Kurt Kitayama, Richy Werenski

3:36 p.m. -- Haotong Li, Benny Cook, Jorge Campillo

3:47 p.m. -- Byeong Hun An, Talor Gooch, Sungjae Im

3:58 p.m. -- J.T. Poston, Joaquin Niemann, Harold Varner III

4:09 p.m. -- Ken Tanigawa, Emiliano Grillo, Cameron Tringale

4:20 p.m. -- Brian Studard, Jim Furyk, Billy Horschel

4:31 p.m. -- Matt Jones, Jazz Janewattananond, Kevin Streelman

4:42 p.m. -- Jimmy Walker, Davis Love III, Keegan Bradley

4:53 p.m. -- Cameron Smith, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Champ

5:04 p.m. -- Troy Merritt, Wyndham Clark, Chan Kim

5:15 p.m. -- Doc Redman, Jason Caron, Brendon Todd

5:26 p.m. -- Judd Gibb, Lucas Herberg, Mark Hubbard

5:37 p.m. -- Shawn Warren, Marcus Kinhult, Adam Long

