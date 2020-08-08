The 2020 PGA Championship has captured the attention of the sports world this week as TPC Harding Park hosts a major for the first time in course history. The 102nd edition of this major took a little longer than expected to be played, but San Francisco has already been an incredible host for this rescheduled, return-to-August edition of the PGA Championship.

The first -- and lone -- major of 2019-20 season offers a plentiful amount of potential storylines after 18 holes of play. Haotong Li played lights out Friday to take the overall lead at 8 under, but an incredibly strong leaderboard features a bevy of superstar golfers within just a handful of strokes of Li. Among them are Brooks Koepka, who is just two back and looking to become the first golfer to three-peat at the PGA Championship in nearly a century.

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas have largely played themselves out of contention, but Thomas-Spieth makes for an interesting early tee time, while Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed are a nice appetizer ahead of the main course in the early evening on Saturday.

Check out the tee times for Saturday's third round of action at TPC Harding Park below and keep it locked here to CBS Sports and CBS Sports HQ for up-to-the-minute coverage of the 2020 PGA Championship throughout the weekend. Be sure to check out our PGA Championship coverage guide for information on how to watch Saturday and Sunday. All times Eastern.

2020 PGA Championship tee times, Saturday pairings

11:10 a.m. -- Mackenzie Hughes

11:20 a.m. -- Charl Schwartzel, Chez Reavie

11:30 a.m. -- Louis Oosthuizen, Luke List

11:40 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas

11:50 a.m. -- Patrick Cantlay, Erik Van Rooyen

12 p.m. -- Rory Sabbatini, Sung Kang

12:10 p.m. -- Sepp Straka, Adam Long

12:20 p.m. -- Matt Wallace, Mark Hubbard

12:30 p.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Ian Poulter

12:40 p.m. -- J.T. Poston, Bubba Watson

12:50 p.m. -- Harris English, Byeong Hun An

1 p.m. -- Tiger Woods, Keith Mitchell

1:10 p.m. -- Shane Lowry, Danny Lee

1:20 p.m. -- Ryan Palmer, Kevin Kisner

1:30 p.m. -- Tom Hoge, Russell Henley

1:40 p.m. -- Cameron Smith, Doc Redman

2 p.m. -- Robert MacIntyre, Billy Horschel

2:10 p.m. -- Jim Herman, Emiliano Grillo

2:20 p.m. -- Abraham Ancer, Kurt Kitayama

2:30 p.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Victor Perez

2:40 p.m. -- Nate Lashley, Gary Woodland

2:50 p.m. -- Webb Simpson, Brian Harman

3 p.m. -- Denny McCarthy, Jon Rahm

3:10 p.m. -- Kevin Streelman, Viktor Hovland

3:20 p.m. -- Joost Luiten, Adam Hadwin

3:30 p.m. -- Adam Scott, Collin Morikawa

3:40 p.m. -- Patrick Reed, Bryson DeChambeau

3:50 p.m. -- Harold Varner III, Brandt Snedeker

4 p.m. -- Brendan Steele, Joel Dahmen

4:10 p.m. -- Tony Finau, Bud Cauley

4:20 p.m. -- Scottie Scheffler, Dylan Frittelli

4:30 p.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Si Woo Kim

4:50 p.m. -- Alex Noren, Matthew WOLFF

5 p.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Bernd Wiesberger

5:10 p.m. -- Lanto Griffin, Xander Schauffele

5:20 p.m. -- Paul Casey, Brendon Todd

5:30 p.m. -- Mike Lorenzo, Cameron Champ

5:40 p.m. -- Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose

5:50 p.m. -- Jason Day, Daniel Berger

6 p.m. -- Haotong Li, Tommy Fleetwood

