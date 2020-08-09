The final round of the 2020 PGA Championship is set with Dustin Johnson leading the way for the Wanamaker Trophy at 9 under and three major champions among the final five groups looking to chase him down on Sunday at TPC Harding Park. D.J. will be paired with rookie Scottie Scheffler in the final tee time of the day at 4:50 p.m. ET.

They will be preceded by a pair of young stars in Cameron Champ and Collin Morikawa at 4:40 p.m, two-time defending PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka in a pairing with Paul Casey at 4:30 p.m., and a pair of elite drivers in Bryson DeChambeau and Tony Finau at 4:20 p.m.

Tiger Woods will get your Sunday PGA Championship experience rolling with an 11:30 a.m. tee time with Tom Hoge, and both Rory McIlroy (12:50 p.m.) and Justin Thomas (1:50 p.m.) are worth your attention as you plan your full of golf-watching dialed in to the final round of 2020's first major championship.

Check out the tee times for Sunday's final round of action at TPC Harding Park below and keep it locked here to CBS Sports and CBS Sports HQ for up-to-the-minute coverage of the 2020 PGA Championship on Sunday. Be sure to check out our PGA Championship coverage guide for information on how to watch Sunday. All times Eastern.

2020 PGA Championship tee times, Sunday pairings

10 a.m. -- Sung Kang 10:10 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Ryan Palmer

10:20 a.m. -- J.T. Poston, Chez Reavie

10:30 a.m. -- Matt Wallace, Erik van Rooyen

10:40 a.m. -- Danny Lee, Robert MacIntyre

10:50 a.m. -- Adam Long, Bubba Watson

11 a.m. -- Rory Sabbatini, Joost Luiten

11:10 a.m. -- Kevin Streelman, Viktor Hovland

11:20 a.m. -- Jim Herman, Gary Woodland

11:30 a.m. -- Tiger Woods, Tom Hoge

11:40 a.m. -- Sepp Straka, Byeong Hun An

11:50 a.m. -- Billy Horschel, Abraham Ancer

12 p.m. -- Russell Henley, Phil Mickelson

12:10 p.m. -- Luke List, Mark hubbard

12:20 p.m. -- Bud Cauley Louis Oosthuizen

12:30 p.m. -- Brian Harman, Brandt Snedeker

12:50 p.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Kurt Kitayama

1 p.m. -- Doc Redman, Emilano Grillo

1:10 p.m. -- Mackenzie Hughes, Cameron Smith

1:20 p.m. -- Alex Noren, Brendan Steele

1:30 p.m. -- Adam Hadwin, Denny McCarthy

1:40 p.m. -- Nate Lashely, Shane Lowry

1:50 p.m. -- Justin Thomas, Harris English

2 p.m. -- Charl Schwartzel, Adam Scott

2:10 p.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Victor Perez

2:20 p.m. -- Keith Mitchell, Brendon Todd

2:30 p.m. -- Lanto Griffin, Dylan Frittelli

2:40 p.m. -- Harold Varner III, Patrick Reed

2:50 p.m. -- Webb Simpson, Jon Rahm

3 p.m. -- Patrick Cantlay, Ian Poulter

3:10 p.m. -- Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Bernd Wiesberger

3:20 p.m. -- Haotong Li, Hideki Matsuyama

3:40 p.m. -- Xander Schauffele, Matthew Wolff

3:50 p.m. -- Si Woo Kim, Joel Dahmen

4 p.m. -- Daniel Berger, Tommy Fleetwood

4:10 p.m. -- Justin Rose, Jason Day

4:20 p.m. -- Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau

4:30 p.m. -- Brooks Koepka, Paul Casey

4:40 p.m. -- Collin Morikawa, Cameron Champ

4:50 p.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Scottie Scheffler

