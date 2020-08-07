The PGA Championship is 18 holes deep in San Francisco with the Wanamaker Trophy up for grabs for the 102nd time. With 48 of the top 50 golfers in the world competing at TPC Harding Park, the first major contested at the history of this course -- and only major played as part of the 2019-20 season -- got off to an incredible start through one round.

With the coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc on the world, the PGA Championship holds even greater esteem this year due to the lengths that have been taken to put on an exciting yet safe event. Golfers are champing at the bit for their lone opportunity to bring home a major championship trophy this season on a pristine course.

Strap in for all-day coverage of the 2020 PGA Championship this week from CBS Sports, which will host weekend action of the event. What you'll catch when you tune in is a fun course at TPC Harding Park that should produce exciting action over the course of the week. Round 2 tee times can be found here.

Brooks Koepka is attempting to become the first golfer since the 1920s to win three straight PGA Championships as the betting favorite after 18 holes despite being one shot back of Jason Day and Brendon Todd. Justin Thomas, who is looking to win his second Wanamaker, has a long way to go after a rough start in San Francisco.

Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele, Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson are among other stars in contention, but each must make a move on Friday in order to keep up with the hot-hitting Koepka, who is almost assured of having another strong effort entering the weekend.

Enough talking about it. The action continues Friday, and the scores are expected to remain low, which means we could have an absolutely epic major championship as the rest of the week unfolds.

Here's how you can watch as much of the PGA Championship as possible over the rest of the week. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for live coverage during the entire tournament.

All times Eastern

Round 2 -- Friday, August 7

Early live stream: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on ESPN+

Featured groups: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on ESPN+

TV coverage: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on ESPN

TV simulcast live stream: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Round 3 -- Saturday, August 8

Early TV coverage: 1-4 p.m. on ESPN

Early TV simulcast live stream: 1-4 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

TV coverage: 4-10 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 4-10 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Round 4 -- Sunday, August 9

Early TV coverage: 12-3 p.m. on ESPN

Early TV simulcast live stream: 12-3 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

TV coverage: 3-9 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 3-9 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

