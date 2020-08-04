Watch Now: Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas (+1000) Co-Favorites To Win PGA Championship ( 6:03 )

For the 102nd time, the PGA Championship will be contested with the Wanamaker Trophy set to be handed out to the best golfer to take the course this week. And for the first time in its history, the PGA Championship will be held at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

As the only golf major to be held this season amid the coronavirus pandemic, the PGA Championship holds even greater esteem as 95 of the 100 best golfers in the world are joined by some top PGA of America amateurs to go after the trophy. Golfers are champing at the bit for their lone opportunity to bring home a major championship trophy this season on a pristine course.

Strap in for all-day coverage of the 2020 PGA Championship this week from CBS Sports, which will host weekend action of the event. What you'll catch when you tune in is a fun course at TPC Harding Park that should produce exciting action over the course of the week.

Brooks Koepka will attempt to become the first golfer since the 1920s to win three straight PGA Championships as the betting favorite alongside Justin Thomas, who is looking to win his second Wanamaker. Jordan Spieth is still efforting for the career grand slam, while Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and others hope to find their games after recent struggles.

Enough talking about it. Here's how you can watch as much of the PGA Championship as possible over the rest of the week days. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for live coverage during the entire tournament.

All times Eastern

Round 1 -- Thursday, August 6

Early live stream: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on ESPN+

Featured groups: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on ESPN+

TV coverage: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on ESPN

TV simulcast live stream: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Round 2 -- Friday, August 7

Early live stream: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on ESPN+

Featured groups: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on ESPN+

TV coverage: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on ESPN

TV simulcast live stream: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Round 3 -- Saturday, August 8

Early TV coverage: 1-4 p.m. on ESPN

Early TV simulcast live stream: 1-4 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

TV coverage: 4-10 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 4-10 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Round 4 -- Sunday, August 9

Early TV coverage: 12-3 p.m. on ESPN

Early TV simulcast live stream: 12-3 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

TV coverage: 3-9 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 3-9 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

