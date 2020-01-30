2020 Phoenix Open: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, round start time, radio

Find out when and how to watch the 2020 Phoenix Open live this week

If you're looking for a nice appetizer leading into the Super Bowl on Sunday, I have one for you in the form of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open. 

This event hosts a really strong field with Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler, Webb Simpson, Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas all participating. It also has one of the more intriguing closing stretches with the always-entertaining par-3 16th, sometimes-driveable par-4 17th and dangerous tee shot off the 18th to end it.

Great winners? It's got that too. Rickie Fowler, Gary Woodland, Hideki Matsuyama (twice) and Brooks Koepka consecutively. It might not be the biggest-name event in the world, but it's one of the more underrated good weeks on the PGA Tour (even if the 16th is way overrated!).

Also, you'll get to see some cool Kobe Bryant tributes, starting with Justin Thomas and his newly-stamped Titleist wedges.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 9:30 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 9:15 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 3-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com 

Radio: 1-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday

Round starts: 11 a.m.

Featured groups holes: 10:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

