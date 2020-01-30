2020 Phoenix Open: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, round start time, radio

If you're looking for a nice appetizer leading into the Super Bowl on Sunday, I have one for you in the form of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open.

This event hosts a really strong field with Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler, Webb Simpson, Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas all participating. It also has one of the more intriguing closing stretches with the always-entertaining par-3 16th, sometimes-driveable par-4 17th and dangerous tee shot off the 18th to end it.

Great winners? It's got that too. Rickie Fowler, Gary Woodland, Hideki Matsuyama (twice) and Brooks Koepka consecutively. It might not be the biggest-name event in the world, but it's one of the more underrated good weeks on the PGA Tour (even if the 16th is way overrated!).

Also, you'll get to see some cool Kobe Bryant tributes, starting with Justin Thomas and his newly-stamped Titleist wedges.

🚨JT plans on honouring Kobe this week by engraving Kobe’s words “Mamba Mentality” on his wedges, along with engraving some milestones of Kobe’s! Good stuff here from JT!💜💛 (These pics Via JT’s Instagram story!) pic.twitter.com/AmbckgwVqW — Justin Thomas Tracker (@TrackingJT) January 28, 2020

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 9:30 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 9:15 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 3-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 1-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday

Round starts: 11 a.m.

Featured groups holes: 10:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio