2020 Phoenix Open: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, round start time, radio
Find out when and how to watch the 2020 Phoenix Open live this week
If you're looking for a nice appetizer leading into the Super Bowl on Sunday, I have one for you in the form of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open.
This event hosts a really strong field with Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler, Webb Simpson, Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas all participating. It also has one of the more intriguing closing stretches with the always-entertaining par-3 16th, sometimes-driveable par-4 17th and dangerous tee shot off the 18th to end it.
Great winners? It's got that too. Rickie Fowler, Gary Woodland, Hideki Matsuyama (twice) and Brooks Koepka consecutively. It might not be the biggest-name event in the world, but it's one of the more underrated good weeks on the PGA Tour (even if the 16th is way overrated!).
Also, you'll get to see some cool Kobe Bryant tributes, starting with Justin Thomas and his newly-stamped Titleist wedges.
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday
Round starts: 9:30 a.m.
Featured groups and holes: 9:15 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 3-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 1-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday
Round starts: 11 a.m.
Featured groups holes: 10:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
-
2020 Phoenix Open picks, sims, odds
SportsLine simulated the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open 10,000 times and came up with a...
-
2020 Phoenix Open expert picks, top bets
Sal Johnson nailed the Masters and PGA Championship last year.
-
Waste Management Open props, matchups
Rick Gehman just analyzed the entire 2020 Phoenix Open field.
-
2020 Phoenix Open picks, predictions
On a big week for football, it also happens to be a fun week for golf
-
2020 WM Phoenix Open PGA DFS lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Tiger, Rory, Koepka faves for Masters
This trio is all 10-1 to take the green jacket this year
-
Marc Leishman wins Farmers Insurance Open
Leishman held strong during the final round to halt the threats of both Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy
-
Rory McIlroy threatening at Farmers Insurance Open
McIlroy will be among the group chasing down Rahm during the final round action Sunday at Torrey...