2020 Phoenix Open odds: Surprising PGA picks, predictions from same model that nailed six majors

The PGA Tour moves to the most raucous event on the calendar, the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, starting Thursday. Defending champion Rickie Fowler does not enter this week in top form, as he missed the cut at last week's Farmers Insurance Open. Two-time winner Hideki Matsuyama also stumbled down the stretch at the Farmers en route to a tie for 45th, so who should be among your top 2020 Phoenix Open picks this week?

Long-hitting Spaniard and Arizona State alum Jon Rahm is the favorite at 11-2 Waste Management Phoenix Open odds, with Justin Thomas (9-1), Webb Simpson (11-1), Fowler (12-1), and Matsuyama (14-1) right behind him. Play begins at the 7,261-yard TPC Scottsdale Stadium course at 9:20 a.m. ET on Thursday. Before locking in any 2020 Waste Management Open picks of your own or entering any PGA DFS tournament on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, check out the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the team at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed two of the last three majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Brooks Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model's top 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open predictions

Now that the Phoenix Open 2020 field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Hideki Matsuyama, a two-time champion of this event and one of the top Vegas favorites, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top five.

Matsuyama has had massive success at this event, finishing on top of the leaderboard in 2016 and 2017, and he's off to a strong start this season, having already racked up two top-10 finishes. Although he has dominated this course in years past, he's only finished on top of a PGA leaderboard once since his 2017 triumph, winning the 2017 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

In addition, Matsuyama is having trouble finding the fairway off the tee this season, which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the Phoenix Open leaderboard this week. In fact, the 27-year-old enters the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open ranked 120th on the PGA Tour in driving accuracy percentage (61.67). He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded Waste Management Phoenix Open 2020 field.

Another surprise: Collin Morikawa, a massive 33-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

The promising 22-year-old had a strong performance at last week's Farmers Insurance Open, closing with a final-round 69 to shoot six-under for the weekend and finish 21st. The 2019 Barracuda Championship winner ended an abbreviated 2018-19 season with three top-10 finishes and almost $1.8 million earned. Morikawa makes his debut in the desert ranked No. 15 on the PGA Tour in strokes gained tee-to-green and is 17th in total strokes gained so far this season. A threat to win any time he tees it up, Morikawa has all the tools needed to move up the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open leaderboard in a hurry.

How to make 2020 Phoenix Open picks

Also, the model says three other golfers with odds of 28-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard from the model that's nailed six golf majors, and find out.

2020 Waste Management Open odds

Jon Rahm 11-2

Justin Thomas 9-1

Webb Simpson 11-1

Rickie Fowler 12-1

Hideki Matsuyama 14-1

Xander Schauffele 16-1

Matt Kuchar 28-1

Bryson DeChambeau 33-1

Tony Finau 33-1

Collin Morikawa 33-1

Brandt Snedeker 33-1

Bubba Watson 33-1

Gary Woodland 33-1

Sungjae Im 35-1

Ryan Palmer 40-1

Branden Grace 50-1

Viktor Hovland 50-1

Scottie Scheffler 50-1

Cameron Smith 50-1

Jordan Spieth 50-1

Daniel Berger 66-1

Jason Kokrak 66-1

Ryan Moore 66-1

Matthew Wolff 66-1

Keegan Bradley 80-1

Byeong Hun An 80-1

Brian Harman 80-1

Russell Knox 80-1

Kevin Na 80-1

J.T. Poston 80-1

Chez Reavie 80-1

Bud Cauley 90-1

Corey Conners 90-1

Charley Hoffman 90-1

Tom Hoge 90-1

Billy Horschel 90-1

Andrew Landry 90-1

Brendan Steele 90-1

Martin Laird 100-1

Andrew Putnam 100-1

Rory Sabbatini 100-1

Vaughn Taylor 100-1