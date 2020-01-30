2020 Phoenix Open odds: Surprising PGA picks, predictions from top model that nailed six majors

The raucous crowds at the 16th hole of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open make this golf tournament unlike any other. Two years ago, the Waste Management Open attendance record was shattered when over 700,000 golf fans attended "The Greatest Show on Grass." Big crowds are expected to descend on TPC Scottsdale again this week as the 2020 Phoenix Open gets underway on Thursday, with the first 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open tee times scheduled for 9:20 a.m. ET.

The tournament is also doing its part in giving fans what they want, grouping Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm and Hideki Matsuyama together for the first two rounds. Rahm, who played his collegiate golf up the road at Arizona State University, enters this week's tournament as the Vegas favorite at 11-2, followed closely by Thomas at 9-1, according to the latest 2020 Phoenix Open odds. Before locking in any 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open picks or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, check out the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the team at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed two of the last three majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Brooks Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model's top 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open predictions

Now that the Phoenix Open 2020 field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Hideki Matsuyama, a two-time champion of this event and one of the top Vegas favorites, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top five.

Matsuyama has had massive success at this event, finishing on top of the leaderboard in 2016 and 2017, and he's off to a strong start this season, having already racked up two top-10 finishes. Although he has dominated this course in years past, he's only finished on top of a PGA leaderboard once since his 2017 triumph, winning the 2017 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

In addition, Matsuyama is having trouble finding the fairway off the tee this season, which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the Phoenix Open leaderboard this week. In fact, the 27-year-old enters the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open ranked 120th on the PGA Tour in driving accuracy percentage (61.67). He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded Waste Management Phoenix Open 2020 field.

Another surprise: Matt Kuchar, a huge 28-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Kuchar has proven he knows his way around TPC Scottsdale over the years. In fact, the 41-year-old has finished in the top 10 in his last three starts at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Last year, Kuchar entered the final round at 16-under par before shooting a 75 on Sunday that led to a fourth place finish. In addition, Kuchar is 38-under par in his last 12 rounds at TPC Scottsdale, which bodes well for his chances to finish near the top of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open leaderboard this week.

How to make 2020 Phoenix Open picks

Also, the model says three other golfers with odds of 28-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard from the model that's nailed six golf majors, and find out.

2020 Waste Management Open odds

Jon Rahm 11-2

Justin Thomas 9-1

Webb Simpson 11-1

Rickie Fowler 12-1

Hideki Matsuyama 14-1

Xander Schauffele 16-1

Matt Kuchar 28-1

Bryson DeChambeau 33-1

Tony Finau 33-1

Collin Morikawa 33-1

Brandt Snedeker 33-1

Bubba Watson 33-1

Gary Woodland 33-1

Sungjae Im 35-1

Ryan Palmer 40-1

Branden Grace 50-1

Viktor Hovland 50-1

Scottie Scheffler 50-1

Cameron Smith 50-1

Jordan Spieth 50-1

Daniel Berger 66-1

Jason Kokrak 66-1

Ryan Moore 66-1

Matthew Wolff 66-1

Keegan Bradley 80-1

Byeong Hun An 80-1

Brian Harman 80-1

Russell Knox 80-1

Kevin Na 80-1

J.T. Poston 80-1

Chez Reavie 80-1

Bud Cauley 90-1

Corey Conners 90-1

Charley Hoffman 90-1

Tom Hoge 90-1

Billy Horschel 90-1

Andrew Landry 90-1

Brendan Steele 90-1

Martin Laird 100-1

Andrew Putnam 100-1

Rory Sabbatini 100-1

Vaughn Taylor 100-1